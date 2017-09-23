England's Ashes preparations have been dealt a blow with the news that seamer Toby Roland-Jones has suffered a stress fracture in his back.

Roland-Jones an Ashes doubt after suffering stress fracture

Roland-Jones was one of the stars of England's recent Test series victories over South Africa and West Indies, making a fine start to his international career by taking 17 wickets in four Tests at an average of 19.64.

The Middlesex seamer returned 5-57 in South Africa's first innings on his debut at The Oval and was expected to form part of the attack for the Ashes tour, which starts on November 23 at The Gabba.

England name their squad next Wednesday and have already seen opener Haseeb Hameed break his finger on the third day of Lancashire's County Championship match with Roland Jones' Middlesex, though Mark Stoneman is the favourite to open alongside Alastair Cook.

A statement on Middlesex's website read: "Middlesex Cricket are extremely disappointed to announce that the result of the medical scan which Toby undertook yesterday has revealed that he has a stress fracture in his L5 vertebra (lower back), which will mean that he will take no further part in the domestic season for Middlesex.

"All at Middlesex Cricket wish Toby a speedy recovery."