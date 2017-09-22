News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Sevens captain Stannard 'lucky to be alive'
Stannard 'lucky to be alive' after coward punch

Light heavyweight champ Ward announces retirement

Reuters
Reuters /

(Reuters) - Unified light heavyweight world titleholder and former Olympic champion Andre Ward announced his retirement from boxing on Thursday.

Light heavyweight champ Ward announces retirement

Light heavyweight champ Ward announces retirement

The 33-year-old American, who is regarded by many as the best pound-for-pound boxer today, attributed both the physical demands of the sport and a waning desire to fight for his decision.
"I want to be clear - I am leaving because my body can no longer put up with the rigors of the sport and therefore my desire to fight is no longer there," Ward said in a statement on his website.
"If I cannot give my family, my team, and the fans everything that I have, then I should no longer be fighting."
Ward, who won the gold medal at the 2004 Olympics, earned a career professional record of 32-0, including 16 wins by knockout.
His most recent fight was in June when he earned an eighth-round stoppage over Sergey Kovalev to retain the three light heavyweight world title belts he won from the Russian in a contentious points decision seven months earlier.

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Toby Davis)

Back To Top