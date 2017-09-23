MLB managers on the hot seat: These four skippers face an uncertain offseason

Ten months have passed since an MLB team made a managerial change.

Managers on the hot seat: These four skippers face an uncertain offseason

Early last November, the Diamondbacks named Torey Lovullo as their manager, and a couple of days later the Rockies tabbed Bud Black as their new skipper. Both changes have worked well; Arizona has basically locked up a wild-card berth, and Colorado is holding onto the second wild-card spot heading into the home stretch.

That relatively long stretch of managerial stability won’t last through the offseason, though. There aren’t a ton of guys on the proverbial hot seat, but there are a few. Let’s take a look.

MLB managers on the hot seat

Brad Ausmus, Tigers

His situation: As Detroit News columnist Lynn Henning pointed out in his Wednesday column, Ausmus has started referring to the franchise’s challenges of 2018 as something “the manager” will have to deal with. Think about that. Not “us” or “we” but “the manager.” Does that sound like someone who expects to be back next year, or even someone who wants to be back?

Truth is, the Tigers have reached the point where a change in leadership is needed. That’s not to place the blame on Ausmus, of course. But the rebuilding Tigers of 2018, 2019 and 2020 are not the Tigers that Ausmus signed up to manage when he took over the squad before the 2014 season.

Those Tigers had made the playoffs three years in a row under manager Jim Leyland, who retired after the 2013 season. Ausmus was hired to keep that playoff team in playoff contention, with the goal of leading them to a World Series championship. That didn’t happen, as you know.

His first team won 90 games and the AL Central, but was swept in the ALDS. Detroit won 74 games the next year and then 86 in 2016, missing the playoffs both years. This year’s team has only won 62 times, with 10 games left in the season. They’ve traded away pretty much anyone they could trade away. Justin Verlander, Justin Upton and Justin Wilson were all dealt. In the non-Justin category, J.D. Martinez was shipped to Arizona, where he’s been playing at an MVP level for the Diamondbacks, and Alex Avila is with the Cubs now.

Will he be back? Probably not, and both sides will be better off. Update: Tigers general manager Al Avila announced Friday that Ausmus will not return as the Tigers' manager in 2018.

Terry Collins, Mets

His situation: Collins has done a magnificent job managing the tumultuous waters in New York. That he’s survived seven seasons with his sanity intact is, frankly, kind of amazing. And that he led this club to the World Series in 2015 and the playoffs in 2016 is nothing short of incredible when you think about all the bizarre injuries and other assorted potential roadblocks that have arisen during his tenure.

He’s managed more games than any other Mets manager, and he’s second to Davey Johnson on the all-time wins list (546 as of Thursday morning). But the 2017 season has been a series of cascading disasters, and rumors about the end of his tenure have been swirling for a long time. For their part, the Mets certainly haven’t publicly committed to bringing him back.

Will he be back? Doubtful. The rumor mill has already produced a potential replacement, Bob Geren.

Mike Matheny, Cardinals

His situation: Barring some type of near-miracle finish — with 11 games remaining, the Cardinals are 5.0 back in the NL Central and 2.5 back in the wild-card (with the Brewers ahead of them in both races) — St. Louis will miss the playoffs for the second consecutive season. That might not be a big deal for most franchises, but think about this: The Cardinals have missed the playoffs in back-to-back years only one time in the 2000s (2007-08).

So, yeah, the fans in St. Louis are a bit restless. Doesn’t help that Matheny has struggled against the rival Cubs lately; they were dumped out of the 2015 playoffs by the wild-card Cubs in the NLDS and have gone just 13-21 against them in the regular season the past two years. Long-time St. Louis columnist Bernie Miklasz wrote about that issue earlier this week. Don’t underestimate that factor in the fan base's angst.

Matheny’s bullpen management and lineup construction have long been sore spots for his critics, too. When the Cardinals were winning regularly and making the playoffs — remember, they made it at least to the NLCS each of his first three years — those things weren’t seen as giant problems. Now, without the playoffs, they’ve become flash points.

Here’s the thing, though: The owner, Bill DeWitt Jr., loves Matheny. The Cardinals have expectations of their manager, on and off the field, and Matheny checks pretty much every single one of those boxes. And the owner is a pretty good person to have in your corner.

Will he be back? Yes, almost certainly. I’ll put it this way: There’s more of a chance of the Cardinals winning the NL Central than Matheny getting fired. Neither is impossible, but either would be rather stunning.

Brian Snitker, Braves

His situation: Snitker took over as Atlanta’s interim manager early in the 2016 season, and did a very good job with a rebuilding Braves squad. After the season, the Braves removed the “interim” tag, but they only game him a one-year contract. Not exactly a sign of long-term confidence, right? This year has been interesting, with the club exceeding expectations for roughly half the season before fading after the All-Star break.

That fade, along with often-questionable decisions by Snitker — both of the in-game and long-term development of the club’s youngsters — have taken the shine off a bit. This column by the AJC’s Mark Bradley dives into that area a bit deeper. The question the Braves have to answer now is the question they basically punted on last offseason: Is Snitker the long-term answer?

Will he be back? It would be surprising if anyone other than Ron Washington, the current third-base coach, is the manager in 2018.