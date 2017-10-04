Hitting on the right fantasy hockey sleeper is an inexact science. It can be said that this area of fantasy sports is where we separate the contenders from the pretenders -- those who can adapt their rankings, draft strategies, and cheat sheets for any situation.

2017 fantasy hockey sleepers for every position

The ability to identify and draft bargains who turn into fantasy gold are what make fantasy hockey fun for a number of passionate fans.

DOMINATE YOUR DRAFT: Fantasy Alarm's 2017 Draft Guide

Finding sleepers takes muscle memory, research and some luck, but it is worth the extra effort. Injuries usually have a major impact on the sleeper category, whether it be for a returning player who might now be flying under the radar or for an opening due to injury that could lead to someone else's big breakthrough.

2017 RANKINGS:

CENTERS | LEFT WINGS | RIGHT WINGS | DEFENSEMEN | GOALIES | TOP 200

2017 Fantasy Hockey Sleepers

James Reimer, G, Panthers — While the 29-year-old puck-stopper might still be considered the backup to veteran Roberto Luongo in Florida, Reimer is primed to take over the starting role this season. Luongo's bad hip may make this a non-contest.

Shea Theodore, D, Golden Knights — One of the prize acquisitions by the expansion franchise this off-season, Theodore is one of the organization's most talented young assets. He stands a good chance of becoming Vegas's power-play quarterback in '17-18.

Colin Miller, D, Golden Knights — If Shea Theodore does not lead the Golden Knights from the back end with the man advantage, it will probably be Miller (a very good offensive D-man). There is likely not enough fantasy value available for BOTH rearguards.

Timo Meier, LW/RW, Sharks — The Sharks lost long-time veteran Patrick Marleau in the off-season, who usually played left wing with either the Joe Thornton unit or the Logan Couture line. Power forward Meier is a good bet to land one of those two gigs.

Michal Neuvirth, G, Flyers — It seems Neuvirth's name has been appearing on the list of sleepers since he entered the National Hockey League! Now 29, Neuvirth will compete with vet Brian Elliott for starts this season. Advantage Neuvirth.

DOMINATE YOUR DRAFT: Fantasy Alarm's 2017 Draft Guide

Connor Brown, RW, Maple Leafs — With so many elite rookies on Toronto's roster last season, it is easy to forget about the second wave. Brown appeared in every game in '16-17 and produced a 20-goal campaign. He should only get better in Year 2.

Phillip Danault, C/LW, Canadiens — The Canadiens were expected to land a true No. 1 center this off-season but it never happened. As a result, Danault could reap the benefits. His trustworthy play may land him a gig alongside newcomer Jonathan Drouin.

Jaroslav Halak, G, Islanders — Left for dead last season when the Islanders decided to go with Thomas Greiss and Jean-Francois Berube, Halak dominated the AHL and found his way back to the big league. The veteran will challenge Greiss again.

Sven Baertschi, LW/RW, Canucks — His first two seasons in Vancouver have been a mixed bag, and injuries have taken a bite out of his production. That said, the talented Swiss winger might be at the perfect age to finally bust out with a career year in '17-18.

Evgeny Dadonov, RW/LW, Panthers — Gone from the Panthers are veteran wingers Jaromir Jagr, Reilly Smith, Jonathan Marchessault and Jussi Jokinen. That may be bad news for Florida hockey fans but good news for newcomer Dadonov, a slick winger.

For additional rankings, analysis, sleepers, draft strategies and much more, visit Fantasy Alarm's NHL Draft Guide .