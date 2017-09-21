NFL’s London games have never matched teams with winning records

Sunday's Ravens-Jaguars game is as good as the NFL gets for London — literally.

It's not much of a headliner on the surface of things, but from the perspective of the NFL in England, it's as close as the 18-game series has come to matching two teams with winning records (per ProFootballTalk).

The Ravens are 2-0, the Jaguars are 1-1.

The other close calls:

2016: Giants (3-3) vs. Rams (3-3)

2011: Bears (3-3) vs. Buccaneers (4-2)

So the NFL hasn't exactly put its best foot forward for the good folks in London.

Oh, and the streak is guaranteed to stretch to 19 games next week. The Saints are 0-2, so they're guaranteed of not being over .500 when they meet the Dolphins at Wembley Stadium.

Then the two remaining London games on the 2017 schedule are Cardinals-Rams and Vikings-Browns. Given the Rams' and Browns' recent history, it looks like the streak is safe for another season.