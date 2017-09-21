Izham wants to continue winning momentum into 2018

Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) were finally presented with the Super League trophy in a glittering prize-giving ceremony after their 3-0 win over Kelantan on Wednesday night.

S. Kunanlan, Gonzalo Cabrera and Safiq Rahim came up with the goals as Izham Tarmizi kept another clean sheet, albeit in the amount of time that he was on the pitch.

The 26-year-old custodian was seen with a swollen finger after the match, that caused him to be taken off in the second half.

Izham who joined JDT in 2014, thus one of few players that have managed to be a part in each and every one of the club's triumph in the league.

"I'm thankful. I can't quite believe it but I'm glad that Johor Darul Ta'zim remained as the champion of the Super League. There's a good mix of young and experienced players here, so hopefully the winning run will continue into the new season next year," said Izham to Goal after the match.

Despite having to be hurried off to joined the rest of the team in the post-match celebrations with the fans at Dataran Bandaraya Johor Bahru last night, Izham still took the time to acknowledge the increased amount of game time that has been afforded to him and paid the suspended Farizal Marlias high praise.

"Yes of course [happy with more starts]. But Farizal has also helped me with a lot of advices even when he can't play," added Izham.

Farizal is currently serving a long-term suspension due to his action in the AFC Cup match against Ceres-Negros FC. Farizal's loss turning out to be Izham's gain.

Should Izham continue to stay fit, it is likely that JDT will stick with him as the number one at the club, at least until the return of Farizal next year. With the talented Haziq Nadzli waiting in the wings, no other team in the M-League have as much depth in that department as the 2017 Super League champions.