Cyclist somehow finishes race despite horrific injury

WARNING: The above video contains graphic images.
A British cyclist has somehow managed to finish her race despite sustaining horrific injuries after a brutal crash.
Lauren Dolan, who was racing on her 18th birthday, ran over a manhole cover during the women’s junior individual time-trial at the Road World Championships in Norway, according to The Times.
She slammed into a concrete barrier and skidded on the asphalt with her bike on top of her, sustaining multiple lacerations.
However, she managed to get up and finish the race.
Dolan went to hospital after the race, where she tweeted her thanks to fans wishing her to get better.
