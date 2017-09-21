News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Billy Slater's contentious first try is all the talk after Melbourne's 34-20 NRL win over Brisbane.
Storm win as Broncos suffer McCullough blow

Cyclist somehow finishes race despite horrific injury

Sporting News
7Sport /

WARNING: The above video contains graphic images.

Cyclist finishes race despite suffering gruesome injury

Cyclist finishes race despite suffering gruesome injury

A British cyclist has somehow managed to finish her race despite sustaining horrific injuries after a brutal crash.

Lauren Dolan, who was racing on her 18th birthday, ran over a manhole cover during the women’s junior individual time-trial at the Road World Championships in Norway, according to The Times.

She slammed into a concrete barrier and skidded on the asphalt with her bike on top of her, sustaining multiple lacerations.

However, she managed to get up and finish the race.



Dolan went to hospital after the race, where she tweeted her thanks to fans wishing her to get better.



We certainly have seen the full extent of the dangers of cycling in recent times:



Back To Top