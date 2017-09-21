Cyclist somehow finishes race despite horrific injury

WARNING: The above video contains graphic images.

Cyclist finishes race despite suffering gruesome injury

A British cyclist has somehow managed to finish her race despite sustaining horrific injuries after a brutal crash.

Lauren Dolan, who was racing on her 18th birthday, ran over a manhole cover during the women’s junior individual time-trial at the Road World Championships in Norway, according to The Times.

She slammed into a concrete barrier and skidded on the asphalt with her bike on top of her, sustaining multiple lacerations.

However, she managed to get up and finish the race.

I would just like to say a huge thank you to all the staff @BritishCycling, nurses&surgeons at Bergen hospital for fixing my wounds and 1/2 pic.twitter.com/EzwWFVxDS3 — Lauren Dolan (@LaurenDolan_99) September 19, 2017

Dolan went to hospital after the race, where she tweeted her thanks to fans wishing her to get better.

To everyone for all your kind well wishes. I can't thank you enough. I'm recovering well from surgery in hospital so should be home soon!2/2 — Lauren Dolan (@LaurenDolan_99) September 19, 2017

