Juventus have been the dominant force in Serie A in recent years, but they might finally have a club ready to give them a run for their money this season.

Napoli set club first in win over Lazio

Napoli picked up a 4-1 away victory over Lazio on Wednesday, which gave the visitors their fifth straight win in the league to start the season. It is the second time in the club’s history they managed five straight victories out of the gate — the first since 1987, according to Opta.

Napoli 2/1 to win Serie A

It has been relatively simple for Napoli in Italy so far — each of the five victories have been by at least two goals. The last three have seen results of 3-0 over Bologna, 6-0 over Benevento before the victory over Lazio.

And this run of form did not start this season for the club. It actually dates back to last season as Napoli won their final five games of the 2016-17 Serie A campaign. The last time the team failed to pick up three points in the league was in a 2-2 draw on April 23 against Sassuolo.

That run of 10 straight Serie A victories is a first for Napoli in their history.

Going back further, Napoli have not suffered defeat in Serie A since a 2-0 defeat to Atalanta on February 25 of 2017 — bringing their undefeated streak in league up to 17 games.

MORE:

Record-breaker Rashford can become a Manchester United great

| Carabao Cup draw: Chelsea host Everton as Man Utd take on Swansea in fourth round

| Sane nets twice to send City through

| Gundogan goes off injured in Manchester City's Carabao Cup match



The only blemish the club have suffered this year came in the Champions League, as they fell 2-1 to Shakhtar Donetsk on the road.

Napoli will put their streaks on the line next in Serie A when they face SPAL on Saturday.