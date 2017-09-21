Chelsea have been drawn against Everton at Stamford Bridge while Manchester United will take on Swansea in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

Carabao Cup draw: Chelsea host Everton as Man Utd take on Swansea in fourth round

The two Premier League giants went through with ease on Wednesday as they dispatched lower-league opposition.

The Blues thrashed Nottingham Forest 5-1, while United romped to a 4-1 win over Burton Albion.

But in the next round each side will face fellow top-flight opposition, as Everton and Swansea prepare for a hefty challenge in the fourth round.

Elsewhere Manchester City take on Wolves after beating West Bromwich Albion in a hard-fought clash on Wednesday at the Hawthorns.

Arsenal, who squeezed past Doncaster Rovers at the Emirates Stadium, remain at home as Norwich City gear up for a trip to north London.

Crystal Palace visit Bristol City, Leicester City play hosts to Leeds United and Bournemouth play at home against Middlesbrough in the remaining Carabao Cup fourth round clashes.