Man Utd defender Lindelof wasn't strong enough for Birmingham - Rowett

Birmingham City passed up the opportunity to sign Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof because he was not strong enough, according to former Blues manager Gary Rowett.

The Red Devils signed the 23-year-old Sweden international from Benfica for an initial £31 million this summer.

But Derby County manager Rowett, who was in charge at Birmingham from 2014 to 2016, said his side evaluated Lindelof before being put off by the player's physical shortcomings.

"We had a few phone calls about him when I was manager of Birmingham City about three years ago," Rowett told Sky Sports about Lindelof, who at that time was still waiting to make a proper breakthrough at Benfica.

“An agent called us and said Benfica were trying to get some of the younger players out to expose them to different levels.

“We had a look at him. It’s ironic actually. I put it to the staff and some of them felt he wasn’t quite tough enough.

“Then suddenly he’s being touted around at £20-30 million so I think we made a mistake!

“He got straight back into the Benfica team very quickly and, of course, went from strength to strength.”

Lindelof made his third appearance in all competitions for United in the Carabao Cup third-round tie against Burton Albion on Wednesday.