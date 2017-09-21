Racist fan's Lions tickets donated to charities

Some good has come out of the situation in which a Lions fan was banned for a racist Snapchat post.

Lions donate tickets from racist fan to charities

Andy Morse, a different Detroit fan, said he was horrified by the viral picture that showed two African Americans sitting during the national anthem with the caption "Ignorant n—s."

The fan who posted the Snapchat was banned from Ford Field and forfeited his tickets, and Morse thought he could do something to help remedy an awful situation.

"I was pretty disturbed by that post, by what I saw," Morse told ESPN. "I thought to myself, 'Man, this makes all of the Lions' fan base look kind of horrible' and that kind of bothered me. Realistically, as soon as I saw that they had revoked his tickets, I was glad they did that, number one.

"Then I thought to myself, 'What do they do with these tickets? Do they just go back into circulation?' The more I thought about that, I thought that these specific seats, this guy's seats, should really be going somewhere where we can kind of overwrite the negative that he had caused with possibly some positives."

Morse asked the Lions if he could buy the tickets and donate them to charities in Detroit. The pair of tickets — worth $1,500 — would go to a different charity for each home game and work to send two kids, ages 5-18, to games.

MORE:

Lions fan banned from games after racist Snapchat went viral



There are other stipulations included. The charities must be working with an "established nonprofit" and it must be based in Wayne County, where Detroit is located.

The Lions' next home game is this Sunday against the Falcons. Alternatives For Girls will be the first charity to send two kids to the game.