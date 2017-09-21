What's the best way to stomach the loss of an elite defenseman in the preseason? Have three more who can take his place. The Predators are perhaps the only team in the NHL with such a luxury, which will come in handy while Ryan Ellis sits out at least the first three months of the season recovering from ankle surgery.

Inside the 2017-18 Predators: Getting by without Ryan Ellis

That doesn't mean they won't miss the 26-year-old rearguard, who combined with newly minted captain Roman Josi to form the top pairing on Nashville's impregnable defense corps last season.

With Ellis absent until 2018, the Predators will be forced to reshuffle their ranks around Josi, P.K. Subban and Mattias Ekholm. Those three likely will be spread out to anchor three pairs during five-on-five play, with Alexei Emelin, acquired over the summer in a trade seen at the time as a depth maneuver, seeing the biggest increase in minutes.

So far in the preseason, Emelin has skated alongside Subban, a former Canadiens teammate. Some combination of Yannick Weber, Matt Irwin, Anthony Bitetto and rookie Alex Carrier, the Preds' top defense prospect, will fill in the gaps. There's no replacing Ellis' presence, one of the reasons GM David Poile has been reluctant to part with one of his top-four defensemen for Matt Duchene, but it shouldn't been seen as an impediment to their Western Conference title defense.

On the other end, the Predators offense is often misunderstood as one that can't match up with the NHL's elite, but they came in at 11th last year with 240 goals. The loss of James Neal's perpetual 20-goal scoring ability hurts, to be sure, and Viktor Arvidsson has to show his 30-goal breakout wasn't a fluke, but there's young talent waiting in the wings capable of bridging whatever scoring gap the team may face this season.

Nashville Predators schedule 2017-18

The Predators open the 2017-18 season on the road Oct. 5 against the Bruins. They'll enjoy fairly balanced schedule through to April, avoiding a road trip longer than four games all season. Of their first 38 contests before the new year (the time Ellis is expected to miss), 20 will be played away from the raucous Bridgestone Arena crowd. And an exciting run to the Stanley Cup means more games in front of a national audience: The Preds are slated for a record seven games broadcast on NBC's family of networks.

Predators' key offseason additions

Nick Bonino (free agent), Scott Hartnell (free agent), Alexei Emelin (trade)

Predators' key offseason departures

James Neal (expansion draft), Colin Wilson (trade), Mike Fisher (retirement), Vernon Fiddler (retirement)

Predators' projected lineup

Forwards

Filip Forsberg - Ryan Johansen - Viktor Arvidsson

Kevin Fiala - Nick Bonino - Craig Smith

Scott Hartnell - Colton Sissons - Calle Jarnkrok

Pontus Aberg - Frederick Gaudreau - Austin Watson

Defense

Roman Josi - Matt Irwin

Alexei Emelin - P.K. Subban

Mattias Ekholm - Yannick Weber

Ryan Ellis is out 4-6 months due to knee surgery

Goalies

Pekka Rinne

Juuse Saros

Predators' best-case scenario is …

Nashville's top line of Arvidsson, Ryan Johansen and Filip Forsberg as every bit as potent as last season, rivaling the league's best. Kevin Fiala, a 2014 first-round pick, is this year's breakout star in the mold of Arvidsson, filling the net and the Preds' top six vacancy left by Neal. Speaking of, the Golden Knights' leading scorer is dangled at the deadline and Poile can't resist bringing him back. Ellis returns on schedule and the defense corps doesn't miss a beat in front of Pekka Rinne, who at 35 is still plenty capable as a starter with Juuse Saros around to spell him. The Predators win the Central Division, better positioning themselves for another run at the Cup.