The AFC West battle will continue develop in Week 3 of the 2017 season when the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers face off Sunday afternoon.

NFL schedule: Week 3 game times and TV coverage

Elsewhere, the Cowboys look to rebound from a disappointing Week 2 loss with a Monday night matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Marshawn Lynch and the Oakland Raiders face a tougher test in Week 3, as they take on the Redskins in Washington on Sunday night.

Below is the full NFL schedule for Week 3 with kickoff times (all Eastern) and TV coverage.

NFL WEEK 3: Power Rankings | Picks straight up | Picks against spread

NFL schedule: Week 3 kickoff times, TV coverage

Thursday, Sept. 21

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers, 8:25 p.m. NFL Network

Sunday, Sept. 24

Baltimore Ravens at Jacksonville Jaguars, 9:30 a.m. Streamed on Yahoo, not available on DirecTV

Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. CBS

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. FOX

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets, 1 p.m. CBS

Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. CBS

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. FOX

Pittsburgh Steelers at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. CBS

Atlanta Falcons at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. FOX

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. FOX

Houston Texans at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. CBS

Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans, 4:05 p.m. FOX

Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m. CBS

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m. CBS

Oakland Raiders at Washington Redskins, 8:30 p.m. NBC

Monday, Sept. 25

Dallas Cowboys at Arizona Cardinals, 8:30 p.m. ESPN