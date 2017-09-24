News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Reed holds off insane Spieth challenge to win Masters
Reed holds off insane Spieth challenge to win Masters

NFL schedule: Week 3 game times and TV coverage

Sporting News
Sporting News /

The AFC West battle will continue develop in Week 3 of the 2017 season when the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers face off Sunday afternoon.

NFL schedule: Week 3 game times and TV coverage

NFL schedule: Week 3 game times and TV coverage

Elsewhere, the Cowboys look to rebound from a disappointing Week 2 loss with a Monday night matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Marshawn Lynch and the Oakland Raiders face a tougher test in Week 3, as they take on the Redskins in Washington on Sunday night.

Below is the full NFL schedule for Week 3 with kickoff times (all Eastern) and TV coverage.

NFL WEEK 3: Power Rankings | Picks straight up | Picks against spread


NFL schedule: Week 3 kickoff times, TV coverage


Thursday, Sept. 21


Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers, 8:25 p.m. NFL Network


Sunday, Sept. 24


Baltimore Ravens at Jacksonville Jaguars, 9:30 a.m. Streamed on Yahoo, not available on DirecTV

Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. CBS

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. FOX

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets, 1 p.m. CBS

Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. CBS

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. FOX

Pittsburgh Steelers at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. CBS

Atlanta Falcons at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. FOX

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. FOX

Houston Texans at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. CBS

Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans, 4:05 p.m. FOX

Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m. CBS

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m. CBS

Oakland Raiders at Washington Redskins, 8:30 p.m. NBC


Monday, Sept. 25


Dallas Cowboys at Arizona Cardinals, 8:30 p.m. ESPN

Back To Top