Week 3 NFL DFS Strategy: Picks, advice, values for DraftKings, FanDuel

We’re on to Week 3, so it’s time to take a look at the top value plays for this Sunday’s NFL slate! Some late value opened up at the end of last week, and if your strategy led you to pairing them with the chalk picks, it was likely another good week for your NFL DFS bankroll on DraftKings and FanDuel.

It’s so important in DFS to take advantage of value when injuries force the next man up, as these are often some of the easiest price inefficiencies to exploit. I can’t stress enough how important it is to be checking up on the injury reports and revaluating your roster builds when cheaper players do come into consideration.

Week 3 Daily Fantasy Football Advice: Quarterback picks, values

Kirk Cousins, Redskins vs. Raiders (DraftKings: $6,100; FanDuel: $ 7,600)

Cousins hasn’t played well for fantasy purposes, but this week’s matchup against the Raiders presents a great bounce-back opportunity at home. The Raiders have been playing good football the past two seasons, but people forget that their young secondary is still a liability. They currently rank 22nd in DVOA and just allowed two touchdowns to the Jets and Josh McCown. With a 54 implied point total, the matchup between the Raiders and Redskins is projected to be the highest scoring game on Sunday’s main slate, so Cousins is likely to find himself in a shoot-out.

Starting RB Rob Kelly suffered a rib injury in Week 2, and if he is declared out, the Redskins would be forced to use a combo of rookie Samaje Perine and pass-game specialist Chris Thompson. This bodes well for Cousins, as the Raiders strong front-seven could once again prove to be a funnel defense. If neither back finds early success, it wouldn’t surprise me to see the running game abandoned in order to stay in the game. I like the game script here for Cousins as a home underdog. The Raiders are expected to score and force the Redskins to play from behind. This should mean more passing opportunities in the second half against a worn down defense. I can easily see Kirk racking up some garbage time points if the game gets out of hand. Cousins is currently the top projected value at RotoQL and one of the top projected QBs in raw points, regardless of price. I expect Cousins to be popular choice for cash games this weekend and will likely be the foundation of my lineups.

Other Options: Aaron Rodgers, Matthew Stafford

Daily Fantasy Football Week 3 Advice: Running back

C.J. Anderson, Broncos @ Bills (DraftKings: $5,800; FanDuel: $6,900)

Earlier this week, I wrote about Anderson in my Perfect Lineup Review, where I go over the top plays from each weekend’s NFL action, and Anderson is once again too cheap based on the amount of volume he is seeing. In my opinion, Trevor Siemian is probably playing better than his coaches expect, and the Denver game plan should still be to play defense and try to run the ball. The Broncos have no problem feeding Anderson, touching the ball 49 times through two weeks. With so much variance in the NFL, it’s hard to find this type of volume consistency, so when it exists at a cheap price, don't overlook it.

Buffalo presents a tougher run matchup than either defense Anderson has faced thus far, but that doesn’t faze me when the volume is locked at 20-plus carries a game. Additionally, as the clear lead back, Anderson will be one of the most likely candidates to get in the end zone every single week. I’m going back to the well at a fair price tag, knowing Anderson is guaranteed the opportunity to be on the field. It’s tough to find that consistency in other value RBs.

Other Options: Christian McCaffrey, Ameer Abdullah, Isaiah Crowell, Chris Thompson

Daily Fantasy Football Week 3 Picks, Values: Wide receiver

Davante Adams, Packers vs. Bengals (DraftKings: $5,600; FanDuel: $6,800)

Adams is going to be super chalk if either Jordy Nelson (quad) or Randall Cobb (shoulder) miss this week. For me, his rosterability is dependent on one of those two receivers being out. If either miss, Adams immediately becomes a cash game lock. We’ve seen his performance be elevated by injuries in the past, and using the RotoQL player card filters, I can see that anytime Adams receives over six targets he has met or exceeded value 75 percent of the time.

As the primary receiving threat, Adams should have both the floor and ceiling for cash games and GPPs. However, there is one area of concern: Green Bay opened as a 10-point home favorite against the Bengals. While the Packers defense continues to struggle, Cincinnati’s offense has been so pathetic that I can’t see the Bengals keeping this close. The Packers should find themselves playing with a lead, so if Adams doesn’t do his damage early, I’m not sure the opportunity will be there late in the game. Keep an eye on what happens in Green Bay this week and draft Adams in your lineup if either Nelson or Cobb miss this game.

Devin Funchess, Panthers vs. Saints (DraftKings: $4,200; FanDuel: $4,800)

Funchess is by no means a safe play, even with the Panthers losing TE Greg Olsen theoretically moving him to the No. 2 pass target. But, Funchess is so cheap for a matchup with the NFL’s worst pass defense that he is worth taking a shot on, especially in tournaments. Funchess was the second-most targeted Panthers receiver last week, and if he is going to get those type of targets in this matchup, he has a strong possibility of finding the end zone.

The key to watch here is whether Saints rookie CB Marshon Lattimore is going to play after leaving Week 2 with a concussion. If he does, I want to elevate Funchess, assuming Lattimore will be on Kelvin Benjamin the majority of the day. Lattimore seems to be the real deal, and the one bright spot on this Saints D. When the Saints gave up 446 passing yards in Week 2, Lattimore was only responsible for 28 of them. The talk of Brandin Cooks under-performing last week was because Lattimore did a great job defending him, jamming him at the line while also having the speed to stay with Cooks and instinctive ball skills to know when to break up passes. If Lattimore does end up playing, that could mean added targets for Funchess. I’d like to take advantage of any and all extra looks against a New Orleans defense that has allowed a top fantasy performer each week of 2017.

Other Options: Demaryius Thomas, Martavis Bryant, Kendall Wright, DeSean Jackson, Jermaine Kearse

Week 3 NFL DFS Picks: Tight end values

Eric Ebron, Lions vs. Falcons (DraftKings: $3,300; FanDuel: $5,200)

Ebron is this week’s beneficiary of playing in the Monday night game and not being priced up after performing well. A popular breakout candidate, Ebron is expected to get the majority of red-zone targets in the Lions pass heavy offense after the departure of Anquan Boldin. This game is currently projected as the second highest scoring game of the week, and I believe it will live up to that hype, with both offenses having the matchup advantage over the opposing defense.

At this price, it shouldn’t take much for Ebron to pay off his price tag as long as he is somewhat involved in the offense. This is one of the most inefficient price tags you’ll find on any DFS site, and the type of pricing mistake I want to capitalize on every time.

Other Options: Zach Ertz, Kyle Rudolph

Week 3 NFL DFS Advice: Defense

Philadelphia Eagles D/ST vs. Giants (DraftKings: $3,000; FanDuel: $4,500)

The Eagles can really put pressure on the quarterback, and after suffering through two primetime Giants’ games, it’s easy to see that New York’s offensive line is not going to be able to keep Eli Manning safe this season. Left tackle Ereck Flowers is one of the worst in the game, but the Giants refuse to admit their mistake and bench the former first-round pick. On the other side, starting right tackle Bobby Hart was forced to leave after the first series Monday night, moving right guard Justin Pugh to the outside -- a position he has rarely played in the pros -- and he did not look comfortable. The Giants offense is broken, and unless Odell Beckham breaks off a big play, I don’t believe they will be able to move the ball.

The Eagles have recorded the fourth-most sacks in the league through two weeks. At the same time, the Giants are tied for third in sacks allowed. I think the defense comes away with at least three sacks, and it wouldn’t surprise me if they get to Manning more often than that. With that type of pressure likely to result in a turnover or two, the Eagles have both the floor and ceiling to make them my top value at the position.

Other Options: Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns