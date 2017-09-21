Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has admitted he would like the chance to call Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson and apologise for the clash that saw him sent off when the two sides faced off earlier this season.

'I want to call Ederson to apologise' - Mane

Mane saw red shortly before half-time at the Etihad Stadium as his attempt to run onto a long ball resulted him in kicking the former Benfica 'keeper in the face.

Ederson avoided any serious injury having been stretchered from the field as City eventually ran out 5-0 winners on the day.

Mane later posted a message of support on Facebook but now admits he would like the chance to say sorry in person rather than just on social media.

"No, but I posted something on Facebook," he told ESPN when asked whether he had spoken to Ederson since the incident. "We don't know each other, but I would love to have his number and send him a proper message. I think it is OK now, though.

"Honestly, after this incident, I was not OK. I was thinking about the red card, obviously, but we are human beings and we have to be nice to each other.

"If I could do better to ignore [avoid] the collision, I would do my best to do so. But he also did the same. I can't do anything now.

"I would never do this [intentionally], it is part of football. I could not do anything else, I was going to make contact. I was thinking it was a yellow card."

Mane has missed Liverpool's last two domestic matches as a result of his suspension, with the Reds being held by Burnley before crashing out of the Carabao Cup at the expense of Leicester City.

He will again be missing when Jurgen Klopp's side make a return visit to the King Power Stadium to face the Foxes in the Premier League on Saturday, but will be available for the visit to Spartak Moscow in the Champions League and their clash with Newcastle United ahead of October's international break.