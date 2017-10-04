Fantasy hockey goalie rankings are never easy to put together, and 2017-18 is no exception. Many prefer the strategy of going with later-round sleeper, but it's still important to know who's going to go at the top, regardless of who you have circled on your cheat sheet.

2017 Fantasy Hockey Rankings: Goalie

Like a starting pitcher in baseball or quarterback in football, the spotlight is always on the goaltender in hockey. He needs to come up with key saves at the right time, and his focus needs to be razor-sharp for the entire game.

Like those other two pressure-cooker positions in sports, the goaltending position is also extremely volatile. One minute you can be a steady veteran keeper with a long-term contract, and the next some hotshot rookie comes up to the big league, registers a shutout and promptly snatches the No. 1 job away from him.

It can happen in the blink of an eye, so don't place a ton of emphasis on snagging a goalie early — unless you're really sold.

We'll update this list in response to injuries, trades and other transactions that could affect a player's value before the season begins Oct. 4.

Fantasy Hockey Rankings 2017: Goalie

Sergei Bobrovsky, Blue Jackets — Now a two-time Vezina trophy winner, 'Goalie Bob' has been known to have his ups and downs on occasion.

Carey Price, Canadiens — Perhaps no NHL netminder is as entrenched as a starter than the Canadiens' franchise player. Enough said.

Matt Murray, Penguins — Two Stanley Cup rings, one official NHL campaign. Murray is setting the bar incredibly high entering Year 2.

Andrei Vasilevskiy, Lightning — With Ben Bishop gone to Dallas, the talented Lightning will go as far as the young Russian will take them.

Cam Talbot, Oilers — The Oilers took a big step forward last season, with Talbot as their trusted backstop. Expect more of the same.

Frederik Andersen, Maple Leafs — With Toronto ascending to great heights, Andersen (and his fantasy owners) should benefit in a big way — soon.

Jonathan Quick, Kings — The acrobatic Quick is among the league's best puck-stopping talents, but questions about his health linger.

Braden Holtby, Capitals — In terms of regular-season play, Holtby is fantasy gold. However, will another postseason struggle affect him?

Corey Crawford, Blackhawks — Few goaltenders are as solid as Crawford these days. He may have to play more with Scott Darling gone.

