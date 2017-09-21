Francois Louw has been added to the South Africa squad for their two remaining Rugby Championship matches along with uncapped Sharks duo S'busiso Nkosi and Louis Schreuder.

Louw, Nkosi and Schreuder get Springboks call

Bath flanker Louw is set for a return to the international stage after Jaco Kriel was ruled out for up to six months following shoulder surgery.

Louw missed the series whitewash of France in June after undergoing a shoulder operation of his own, but Allister Coetzee has now turned to the experienced 32-year-old to bolster his back row for the home Tests against Australia and New Zealand.

Wing Nkosi and scrum-half Schreuder have also been called up by Coetzee, the latter preferred to Francois Hougaard in a Springboks squad smarting from a record 57-0 trouncing by the All Blacks last weekend.

"Louis and S'bu have both performed well this season, and their inclusion gives us an opportunity to work closely with them," said Coetzee.

"They are both in-form players and are making good decisions on the field in their respective positions. Their inclusion and exposure to this level will continue our process of building depth in certain positions.

"Louis has been there before, but we're excited to expose S'bu to the Springbok environment – he is in excellent form and we are excited to work with him.

"Francois is an experienced loose forward who has always performed well for us.

"He is still regarded as one of the best opensiders playing towards the ball and forcing turnovers. He had a proper off-season for the first time in a long while, and will be a good addition to our loose forward combinations in the absence of several players.

"Francois will also add to our leadership group and importantly for us, he still has a burning desire to play for the Springboks.

"Apart from the New Zealand match, this squad showed progress so far this season and the next two home matches give us more opportunities to evolve as a team, and in particular to stay composed under pressure."

South Africa take on the Wallabies in Bloemfontein on September 30 and face the world champions in Cape Town seven days later.