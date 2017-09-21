News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Aussie collapse hands Proteas huge series win
Aussie collapse hands Proteas huge series win

Perez donates 3m pesos to Mexico earthquake fund

Omnisport
Omnisport /

Sergio Perez has donated three million pesos to the Mexico earthquake fund after a second natural disaster struck his homeland.

Perez donates 3m pesos to Mexico earthquake fund

Perez donates 3m pesos to Mexico earthquake fund

A powerful 7.1 quake hit Puebla on Tuesday with the tremors felt 76 miles away in Mexico City, killing over 200 people as buildings were toppled.

It comes swiftly on the back of another earthquake – measured at 8.1 - off the southern coast of Mexico, which saw tsunami alerts in the state of Chiapas.

As the rescue effort continues Perez – Mexico's only Formula One driver – has lent his support to the endeavours with the donation, while his foundation will also contribute.

Perez - who recently agreed a new contract with Force India for 2018 - also confirmed that Mexican business magnate Carlos Slim will provide monetary backing as well.

Back To Top