Perez donates 3m pesos to Mexico earthquake fund

Sergio Perez has donated three million pesos to the Mexico earthquake fund after a second natural disaster struck his homeland.

A powerful 7.1 quake hit Puebla on Tuesday with the tremors felt 76 miles away in Mexico City, killing over 200 people as buildings were toppled.

It comes swiftly on the back of another earthquake – measured at 8.1 - off the southern coast of Mexico, which saw tsunami alerts in the state of Chiapas.

As the rescue effort continues Perez – Mexico's only Formula One driver – has lent his support to the endeavours with the donation, while his foundation will also contribute.

Perez - who recently agreed a new contract with Force India for 2018 - also confirmed that Mexican business magnate Carlos Slim will provide monetary backing as well.