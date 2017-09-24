The 2016-17 PGA Tour season concludes this week with the Tour Championship, which will also help determine the winner of FedExCup playoffs, and there is an absurd amount of prize money awaiting the winner(s).

Breaking down huge payouts in PGA's Tour Championship, FedExCup purses

This week's Tour Championship alone has an $8.75 million purse, and the winner will get a payout of more than $1.5 million. But that's not all. The winner of the season-long FedExCup (i.e. the PGA Tour's playoffs) will also win $10 million.

​So, if the winner of the Tour Championship also claims enough points to win the FedExCup — which can happen if any of the current top five in the FedExCup points standings wins this weekend — then that golfer will haul in almost $11.6 million.

Here are the breakdowns of the huge prize money on the line in the PGA's Tour Championship and FedExCup purses for 2017.

2017 Tour Championship purse

There's an $8.75 million purse for the 2017 Tour Championship. The top 25 finishers will win prize money, and here's a breakdown of the payouts:

Tour Championship payouts

1st $1,575,000 2nd $945,000 3rd $595,000 4th $420,000 5th $350,000 6th $315,000 7th $293,125 8th $271,250 9th $253,750 10th $236,250 11th $218,750

The winner of the FedExCup claims $10 million as the 2016-17 season-long champion of the PGA Tour. Even No. 30, last place among the finalists, gets a fat check. Here are the payouts for the 2017 FedExCup finishers.

12th $201,250 13th $183,750 14th $166,250 15th $157,500 16th $148,750 17th $140,000 18th $131,250 19th $122,250 20th $113,750 21st $105,000 22nd $98,000 23rd $91,000 24th $84,000 25th $77,000

2017 FedExCup prize money

11th $218,750

The winner of the FedExCup claims $10 million as the 2016-17 season-long champion of the PGA Tour. Even No. 30, last place among the finalists, gets a fat check. Here are the payouts for the 2017 FedExCup finishers.

11th $300,000

FedExCup payouts