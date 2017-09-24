Breaking down huge payouts in PGA's Tour Championship, FedExCup purses

The 2016-17 PGA Tour season concludes this week with the Tour Championship, which will also help determine the winner of FedExCup playoffs, and there is an absurd amount of prize money awaiting the winner(s).
This week's Tour Championship alone has an $8.75 million purse, and the winner will get a payout of more than $1.5 million. But that's not all. The winner of the season-long FedExCup (i.e. the PGA Tour's playoffs) will also win $10 million.
So, if the winner of the Tour Championship also claims enough points to win the FedExCup — which can happen if any of the current top five in the FedExCup points standings wins this weekend — then that golfer will haul in almost $11.6 million.
Here are the breakdowns of the huge prize money on the line in the PGA's Tour Championship and FedExCup purses for 2017.
2017 Tour Championship purse
There's an $8.75 million purse for the 2017 Tour Championship. The top 25 finishers will win prize money, and here's a breakdown of the payouts:
Tour Championship payouts
|1st
|$1,575,000
|2nd
|$945,000
|3rd
|$595,000
|4th
|$420,000
|5th
|$350,000
|6th
|$315,000
|7th
|$293,125
|8th
|$271,250
|9th
|$253,750
|10th
|$236,250
|11th
|$218,750
|12th
|$201,250
|13th
|$183,750
|14th
|$166,250
|15th
|$157,500
|16th
|$148,750
|17th
|$140,000
|18th
|$131,250
|19th
|$122,250
|20th
|$113,750
|21st
|$105,000
|22nd
|$98,000
|23rd
|$91,000
|24th
|$84,000
|25th
|$77,000
2017 FedExCup prize money
The winner of the FedExCup claims $10 million as the 2016-17 season-long champion of the PGA Tour. Even No. 30, last place among the finalists, gets a fat check. Here are the payouts for the 2017 FedExCup finishers.
FedExCup payouts
|1st
|$10 million
|2nd
|$3 million
|3rd
|$2 million
|4th
|$1.5 million
|5th
|$1 million
|6th
|$800,000
|7th
|$700,000
|8th
|$600,000
|9th
|$550,000
|10th
|$500,000
|12th
|$290,000
|13th
|$280,000
|14th
|$270,000
|15th
|$250,000
|16th
|$245,000
|17th
|$240,000
|18th
|$235,000
|19th
|$230,000
|20th
|$225,000
|21st
|$220,000
|22nd
|$215,000
|23rd
|$210,000
|24th
|$205,000
|25th
|$200,000
|26th
|$195,000
|27th
|$190,000
|28th
|$185,000
|29th
|$180,000
|30th
|$175,000