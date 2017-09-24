Breaking down huge payouts in PGA's Tour Championship, FedExCup purses

News

The 2016-17 PGA Tour season concludes this week with the Tour Championship, which will also help determine the winner of FedExCup playoffs, and there is an absurd amount of prize money awaiting the winner(s).

This week's Tour Championship alone has an $8.75 million purse, and the winner will get a payout of more than $1.5 million. But that's not all. The winner of the season-long FedExCup (i.e. the PGA Tour's playoffs) will also win $10 million.

​So, if the winner of the Tour Championship also claims enough points to win the FedExCup — which can happen if any of the current top five in the FedExCup points standings wins this weekend — then that golfer will haul in almost $11.6 million.

Here are the breakdowns of the huge prize money on the line in the PGA's Tour Championship and FedExCup purses for 2017.


2017 Tour Championship purse


There's an $8.75 million purse for the 2017 Tour Championship. The top 25 finishers will win prize money, and here's a breakdown of the payouts:


Tour Championship payouts



The winner of the FedExCup claims $10 million as the 2016-17 season-long champion of the PGA Tour. Even No. 30, last place among the finalists, gets a fat check. Here are the payouts for the 2017 FedExCup finishers.

1st $1,575,000
2nd $945,000
3rd $595,000
4th $420,000
5th $350,000
6th $315,000
7th $293,125
8th $271,250
9th $253,750
10th $236,250
11th $218,750
12th $201,250
13th $183,750
14th $166,250
15th $157,500
16th $148,750
17th $140,000
18th $131,250
19th $122,250
20th $113,750
21st $105,000
22nd $98,000
23rd $91,000
24th $84,000
25th $77,000

2017 FedExCup prize money



FedExCup payouts



1st $10 million
2nd $3 million
3rd $2 million
4th $1.5 million
5th $1 million
6th $800,000
7th $700,000
8th $600,000
9th $550,000
10th $500,000
11th $300,000
12th $290,000
13th $280,000
14th $270,000
15th $250,000
16th $245,000
17th $240,000
18th $235,000
19th $230,000
20th $225,000
21st $220,000
22nd $215,000
23rd $210,000
24th $205,000
25th $200,000
26th $195,000
27th $190,000
28th $185,000
29th $180,000
30th $175,000
