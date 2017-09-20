Jordan Spieth is satisfied with where his game is at as he focuses on conserving energy ahead of the Tour Championship.

Spieth feeling good ahead of Tour Championship

The world number two sits top of the FedEx Cup standings ahead of the season-ending event at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

Spieth claimed the FedEx Cup in 2015, and a victory in Georgia would see him secure the prize for a second time.

The American has finished in the top 10 – including two runner-up finishes – at all three play-off events so far, and said he was pleased with his form.

"I feel right now pretty close to the way I was hitting it the first two play-off events and trying to dial in the putter and the short game as well, so things feel good," Spieth told a news conference on Tuesday.

"If it was a major championship I'd be very pleased with where things are on a Tuesday.

"Mainly at this point, it's conserving energy. In 2014 and '16, especially '14, I remember being completely worn out by the time I got to the Tour Championship.

"In 2015, I had a lot of momentum and a lot of adrenalin obviously, but I understand this week there's a lot on the line.

"It's essentially a major after coming off a pretty hectic schedule the last six, seven weeks. So I am trying to conserve energy, didn't do a whole lot yesterday, some wedge and short game work and light work in nine holes today."

Any of the top five – Spieth, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Marc Leishman and Jon Rahm – will win the FedEx Cup with a victory at East Lake.