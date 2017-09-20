Messi scores 300th goal at Camp Nou in Eibar thrashing

Barcelona star Lionel Messi scored four goals in a home match against Eibar on Tuesday, bringing his Camp Nou tally to 300 in all competitions.

Messi reached the milestone during a 6-1 victory that kept the Catalan side perfect during the current La Liga season.



300 - Lionel Messi has scored his 300th goal for Barcelona at the Camp Nou (all competitions). Milestone.

After a sluggish start to the match, Messi converted a penalty 20 minutes in to take his 2017 tally to 40 goals in as many games.

The 30-year old then scored twice in quick succession in the second half to complete his hat-trick - his second of the season after putting three past Espanyol.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was not done there as he added his fourth three minutes from the end to complete the six-goal hammering.

Messi has scored on eight of his last 12 shots in La Liga.



8 - Lionel Messi's last 12 shots on target in La Liga:

























Amazing.

And with nine goals already in the league, the Argentine is already looking a decent bet for the Pichichi title.