The Yankees are not settling for the top wild-card spot in the American League. They have their eyes on the AL East title.

Yankees aiming for division title by moving up Luis Severino's next start

According to the New York Daily News, the Yankees moved Luis Severino up one spot in the rotation to take on the Twins Wednesday. The corresponding move gave Masahiro Tanaka the start Friday.

"We discussed it... It allows for him to start three more times, if needed," manager Joe Girardi said. "Our goal is still to win the division, and we have clinched nothing at this point."

The Yankees are currently three games behind the Red Sox with 12 games remaining.

In addition to giving Severino one extra start in the regular season, this also allows New York to have Tanaka fresh for the wild-card game if need be. However, if the Yankees are clearly not going to win the division heading into the final game of the year, they will also have the option to sit Severino for that final start and have him ready for the one-game playoff with whoever locks up the second wild-card spot.

MORE:

Red Sox keep Yankees at arm's length; Brewers inch closer to Rockies



Severino has been fantastic this season for the Yankees, going 13-6 with a 2.93 ERA, but he's been even better since his start July 2 against the Astros, in which he gave up six runs in 5 1/3 innings.

In 13 starts since then, Severino has 10 quality starts (6 IP with 3 earned runs or fewer) and eight wins. He has struck out 105 and walked just 24.