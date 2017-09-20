Cris "Cyborg" Justino has responded to the suggestion of Ronda Rousey's trainer that the two should fight if the latter decides to return to the Octagon.

Cris 'Cyborg' Justino responds to Ronda Rousey's trainer about potential fight

Edmond Tarverdyan said Monday there was a "50-50" chance that Rousey returns to the sport, and if she does, he would love to see her fight Justino.

However, Justino didn't seem too keen on the idea.

"If Ronda is going to return for only 1 more fight I think it should be against Miesha Tate," Justino wrote on her personal website.

Justino (18-1) is 10 pounds heavier than Rousey (12-2) and is in the featherweight class, compared to Rousey's bantamweight status. In past years, there have been talks of the pair fighting, with Justino even trying to cut weight so she could fight Rousey at 135 pounds.

"I wanted the challenge so bad I almost killed myself trying to make the lowest weight possible just to give this fight to the fans, and she made every excuse for it not to happen," Justino wrote.

However, Justino said there is one way she would fight Rousey, but it would not be in the Octagon.

"If Ronda is wanting to make the fight for the fans, I would still be willing to give them it, but I think it would be better to take place inside the WWE ring," she said.

At this point, Rousey has made no indication of returning to fighting. Her last bout was against Amanda Nunes New Year's Eve, where she was knocked out in 48 seconds.