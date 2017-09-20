Real Madrid vs Real Betis: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Real Madrid will welcome Cristiano Ronaldo back into the fold when they host Real Betis on Wednesday night.

The Portugal star has served his five-match domestic suspension and is set to make his first league appearance of the season at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Madrid have fallen four points behind Barcelona without him but remain unbeaten and impressed in Sunday's 3-1 win at Real Sociedad.

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on Sky Sports Mix and by stream via Sky Go.

In the US, the match will be available to watch live on television on beIN Sports and by stream via beIN Sports Connect.

SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position Real Madrid players Goalkeepers Navas, Casilla, Zidane Defenders Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Nacho, Marcelo, Achraf Midfielders Kroos, Modric, Casemiro, Llorente, Asensio, Isco, Ceballos Forwards Ronaldo, Bale, Vazquez, Mayoral

Real Madrid will be boosted by the returns of Ronaldo and Marcelo from suspension as well as Toni Kroos, who is expected to be fit after missing the match against Real Sociedad.

Theo Hernandez will miss a couple of weeks with a dislocated shoulder, though, and Karim Benzema, Mateo Kovacic and Jesus Vallejo are also out.

Potential starting XI: Navas; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; Ceballos, Casemiro, Kroos; Isco; Bale, Ronaldo.

Position Real Betis players Goalkeepers Gimenez, Adan Defenders Navarro, Feddal, Amat, Durmisi, Barragan, Mandi, Firpo Midfielders Garcia, Ruiz, Camarasa, Boudebouz, Nahuel, Joaquin, Guardado Forwards Leon, Sanabria, Campbell, Tello, Guerrero

Betis are missing Alin Tosca and Juanjo Narvaez, and coach Quique Setien has hinted he may have to rest 36-year-old Joaquin despite his two-goal outing at the weekend.

Joel Campbell is back in training but unlikely to feature and this match might come too soon for Ryad Boudebouz to make his first start despite his brief cameo on Saturday.

Potential starting XI: Adan; Barragan, Mandi, Feddal, Durmisi; Camarasa, Garcia, Guardado; Sanabria, Leon, Tello.

BETTING & MATCH ODDS

GAME PREVIEW

After a couple of disappointing draws, Real Madrid welcome Cristiano Ronaldo back into the fold feeling more upbeat on the back of their 3-1 win over Real Sociedad.

Sociedad had won three games in a row to start the season but Madrid got an opening goal from youngster Borja Mayoral, making his first start of the season, and a sublime third from Gareth Bale.

That Mayoral looked ready to contribute and Bale gave himself a shot in the arm is a big boost in the absence of Karim Benzema.

Now, Madrid get Ronaldo back and suddenly look spoilt for choice rather than stretched again.

They can choose between Bale, Ronaldo, Marco Asensio and Lucas Vazquez as well as Mayoral up front and have Isco, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Dani Ceballos among their options around anchorman Casemiro in midfield.

Ceballos is one of few players yet to be worked into the starting lineup and could get his chance against his former club.