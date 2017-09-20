The PGA Tour released its 2017-18 schedule Tuesday ahead of this week's Tour Championship.

PGA Tour releases 2017-18 schedule

With one season coming to an end, the PGA Tour gave everyone reason to look forward to the not-so-distant-future with the Safeway Open kicking off the new season in October.



The 2017-18 PGA TOUR Season schedule is set.



View schedule: https://t.co/jdrIicVkqr pic.twitter.com/rwTzFk290E

— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 19, 2017



The biggest change from the 2016-17 season will be the return of the Wells Fargo Championship to Charlotte's Quail Hollow Golf Club, which this summer served as the host of the PGA Championship, where Justin Thomas earned his first major title.

The FedEx Cup playoffs will have two new sites next season, with the BMW Championship moving to Aronimink Golf Club near Philadelphia and The Northern Trust heading to Ridgewood Country Club, north of New York in New Jersey.

After the Masters, the season's first major April 5-8, 2018, at Augusta National, the other Grand Slam events set up this way: The U.S. Open (June 11-17) returns to Shinnecock Hills in Southampton, N.Y., the British Open (July 16-22) rotates to Carnoustie in Scotland and the PGA Championship (August 6-12) will be at Bellerive in St. Louis.

Major changes will be in store for the 2018-19 season when the PGA Championship moves to May and The Players moves back to March, but next season's schedule should look pretty straightforward to most avid golf fans.