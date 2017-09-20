Robert Griffin III took issue Tuesday with former teammate Santana Moss saying the quarterback had gloated after Mike Shanahan got fired by the Redskins following the 2013 season.

Robert Griffin III fires back at Santana Moss 'betrayal' over Redskins claim

Moss told 106.7 The Fan in Washington on Monday that Griffin had seemed to relish Shanahan's ouster after the veteran coach had benched him for the final three games of that season.

"Like, basically saying that you got me out of here not playing last year, the last few games, then that’s what happens. You get fired," Moss told the radio station. You can’t do that. One thing I’ll just share with you: God don’t like ugly. So the little credit that he did take for saying that, 'Hey, they didn’t like what I was doing,' or 'they benched me and not allowing me to play,' that’s what happens."

By that point, there was plenty of buzz around the NFL that Griffin had been feuding with Shanahan and his son Kyle, the Redskins offensive coordinator, but Moss thought Griffin apparently reveling in the Shanahans' dismissal was too much.

"I was saying to myself that, as much as I love you as a person, bro, as much as I know from how you came into these doors, that was the dumbest mistake you could ever make in this league," Moss said. "Because it’s one of those brotherhoods."

The longtime NFL receiver went on to detail how Shanahan's replacement, Jay Gruden, openly ripped Griffin in meetings.

Griffin responded Tuesday via Twitter, writing, "Santana Moss, I treat you like a brother & have always had your back. To openly lie about me is a betrayal … Been lied on a lot over the years."



Put in an impossible situation w/ a coach who never wanted me. Made players like Santana Moss a believer through hard work, film study...

— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 19, 2017





Showing up early, leaving late, putting in the extra hours, staying after practice & getting extra work in. We won the division that year.

— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 19, 2017





Next year coach wants out, says he wants out, says he never wanted me as his QB & I GET BLAMED? C'mon man. I have been the good soldier.

— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 19, 2017



"Some so desperately want me to fit this negative narrative that has been pushed about me," Griffin continued. "But I don't fit it. Never have. Never will."

Moss retired after the 2014 season. Griffin played only nine games for Gruden's Redskins in 2014 because of an ankle injury suffered in Week 2, then spent all of 2015 on the bench before being released and signing with the Browns. He played in five games for Cleveland while again battling injuries and was released this spring. He remains a free agent.