Will the Browns get only their second win since the 2015 season?

Browns favored to win for first time since 2015

According to the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook (via ESPN), yes they will. The Browns opened as 2.5-point favorites to defeat the Colts this Sunday, marking the first time since 2015 they are favored to win.

The Colts have struggled mightily without quarterback Andrew Luck, who is still rehabbing his surgically repaired shoulder. Backups Scott Tolzien and Jacoby Brissett have been abysmal, throwing a combined three interceptions with no touchdowns.

The Browns were 2-point favorites over the 49ers in Week 14 two seasons ago, and they won, 24-10. So maybe history can repeat itself for Cleveland, which won only once last season.