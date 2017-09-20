LOOK: Cory Schneider goes undercover, surprises Devils fan

News

Sporting News
Sporting News /

New Jersey Devils goaltender Cory Schneider wasn't between the pipes, or even in uniform, on Monday when his team hosted the Capitals in preseason action, but he did not exactly have the night off, either.

Instead of playing, Schneider was undercover as a Prudential Center usher. He donned the alias of "Cory S." on his nametag and proceeded to surprise an unsuspecting fan with one of his signed jerseys.



Of course, Schneider had to throw in a "New Jersey" pun in there!

Next time you visit the Prudential Center, make sure to tip your usher because they just might have a jersey in store for you.

Schneider is entering his fifth year with the Devils. In 2016-17, he posted a 20-27-11 record with a .908 save percentage and a 2.82 GAA after finishing fourth the year before in Vezina Trophy voting.

