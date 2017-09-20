New Jersey Devils goaltender Cory Schneider wasn't between the pipes, or even in uniform, on Monday when his team hosted the Capitals in preseason action, but he did not exactly have the night off, either.

LOOK: Cory Schneider goes undercover, surprises Devils fan

Instead of playing, Schneider was undercover as a Prudential Center usher. He donned the alias of "Cory S." on his nametag and proceeded to surprise an unsuspecting fan with one of his signed jerseys.



A usher touched me and said“sir, your jersey is outdated so here’s a New Jersey on the House, I look closely it’s CORY SCHNEIDER! @NJDevils pic.twitter.com/uhu49dTSqT

— Jhon Carmona (@jrsnapps) September 18, 2017



Of course, Schneider had to throw in a "New Jersey" pun in there!

Next time you visit the Prudential Center, make sure to tip your usher because they just might have a jersey in store for you.

Schneider is entering his fifth year with the Devils. In 2016-17, he posted a 20-27-11 record with a .908 save percentage and a 2.82 GAA after finishing fourth the year before in Vezina Trophy voting.