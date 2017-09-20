East Bengal fans vandalize Mohun Bagan club gate in shameful incident

In what can be termed as the most shameful incident of current Indian football season, a number of East Bengal fans damaged the Mohun Bagan club gate by hurling stones on Tuesday afternoon. The incident happened after the Red and Gold's 5-0 win against Tollygunge Agragami in a Calcutta Football League (CFL) match, which put them in the pole position in the championship fight.

The Maidan has a long and infamous history of crowd troubles starting from the 1930s, but today's incident, which involved fans attacking a rival club without any provocation, marks a new low.

A video, which has gone viral, clearly shows a number of East Bengal fans taking target at the Mariners' base camp, leaving no room for doubt about who the guilty party are.

The club officials, who usually don't waste any chance to launch a tirade against their neighbours, has toned down their reaction to the ghastly incident, keeping in mind the ensuing derby and the festive season at the state.

Speaking to Goal, Mohun Bagan senior official Debashish Dutta said, "We have got video footage and we will register a FIR against the miscreants. But more importantly, we are waiting for East Bengal club to take a stern action against this set of fans. The Kolkata Derby is coming up and such reactions from the East Bengal fans may create serious consequences."

East Bengal official Debabrata Sarkar told Goal, "We condemn such an act by a section of our fans. We do not endorse such terrible acts and we sincerely hope the administration will take proper action against the miscreants."

