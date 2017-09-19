A's first baseman/outfielder Matt Olson has 22 home runs through 65 career games after going deep Monday night in Detroit. The homer tied him with Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez, Mark McGwire and Wally Berger for the third-most all time after 65 games.

A's Matt Olson makes up for lost time with home run binge

Only the Dodgers' Cody Bellinger (24) and the White Sox's Jose Abreu (23) have hit more through 65 games, and Ryan Braun (21) and Albert Pujols (20) are the only other hitters with 20 or more homers in their first 65 games.

Olson's feat is unique, however: He is the only player to hit his first home run after his ninth career game. In fact, his first dinger, on June 24 against the White Sox, came in career game No. 20. Bellinger’s first homer came in his fifth game, Abreu's in his eighth, Berger's in his third, McGwire's in his fourth, Sanchez's in his ninth, Braun's in his second and Pujols' in his fourth.

Going deeper into baseball history, Olson is the only player to hit more than 16 home runs in his first 65 career games without having hit one before his 10th major league game.

Matt Olson's left-handed power swing. (Getty Images)

Olson's Stanton-esque power surge — 22 home runs in 46 games — has come with an impressive .284/.369/.716 slash line in that stretch. He really began heating up in mid-August; in his past 33 games, dating to Aug. 11, his line is .301/.388/.788, 18 home runs, 33 RBIs. He has been even hotter of late, with a .333/.438/.963 line, 11 homers and 18 RBIs in his past 15 games.

In short, the 23-year-old Olson has become one of the many young power phenoms in baseball, following in the foosteps of Bellinger, Sanchez and Yankees rookie Aaron Judge. He's also helping to set the pace for Phillies rookie Rhys Hoskins, who with 18 homers in 38 career games would need to be held to five or fewer over his next 27 games to not reach Bellinger's level.