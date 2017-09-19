Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has confirmed they will not appeal David Luiz's red card against Arsenal.

Chelsea won't appeal David Luiz red card, Conte confirms

The Brazil centre-back was sent off for a crude lunge on Sead Kolasinac during the closing stages of the 0-0 Premier League draw at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Conte had suggested an appeal could be lodged, having felt David Luiz was fouled by Alexis Sanchez in the build-up to the incident.

However, speaking ahead of Wednesday's EFL Cup clash with Nottingham Forest, he confirmed no further action would be taken.

"No, I think the situation was very clear," he told a news conference when asked if they would be appealing.

"It was a fall before the tackle but now it's important to move on and to look at the next game."

Conte refused to comment on rumours of a new bid from Atletico Madrid for Diego Costa.

The striker failed to secure a return to the Spanish capital before the transfer window closed but Atleti are reported to have tabled an offer of £57milion to sign him in January.

However, when asked about the reports, Conte refused to respond, prompting Chelsea's press officer to state: "We never respond to transfer speculation."

Sunday's draw has left the champions three points behind Manchester City and Manchester United after five matches, but Conte says he is not concerned by the form of Chelsea's title rivals.

"The best way is to look at ourselves," he said. "We need to work together and continue to improve.

"You know very well the difficulty to win this league. For sure, we want to try to fight until the end and I think we are a good team and we want to try to do this in the league, the Champions League, the FA Cup and the EFL Cup.

"Only one team will win but it is important to try your best.

"You know very well, in England, there are six top teams. The Manchester teams are in these six teams. It is normal for United and City to be competitive and fight for the title."