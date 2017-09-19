Posta Rangers coach Sammy 'Pamzo' Omollo says his team needs to improve on finishing in order to return to winning ways.

'Pamzo': Posta Rangers must start scoring goals

The mailmen have struggled to score of late, despite creating numerous chances as compared to the opponents. The ex-Tusker FC coach is confident his charges will bounce back and score as many goals and re-affirm their position in the top three by the end of the season.

"We have been playing well, nobody can deny that fact, and chances have been there; against Ulinzi and Muhoroni we could have won comfortably but missed those opportunities. It is something we have to urgently work on before our next match, it is important we score,” Omollo told Goal.

"Teams are giving their best already because the season is almost ending, but to beat them we have to score."

The mailmen will take on Kariobangi Sharks aiming at getting their first win after seven outings on Wednesday.