A second 1-2 start in three years brought out Nebraska athletic director Shawn Eichorst after a home loss to Northern Illinois. He said he was angry and frustrated by head coach Mike Riley’s Cornhuskers.

Mike Riley: Nebraska has earned criticism

On Monday, Riley didn’t refute anything said by his boss.

“[Eichorst] told me a little bit bluntly of how he felt about the game. I kinda feel the same, none of us like this,” Riley told reporters at his weekly press conference. “I certainly think that whatever was said was an honest reaction to what he saw, and none of us liked it. There’s no sugar coating it or anything. But, as I mentioned, we get all the support. I don’t feel any of that, and I don’t worry about any of the other parts at this time. I just really know we can play better than that and do better than that as coaches. Whatever is said we probably earned, by anybody. So, you just wear it and know that’s the case and do better.”

Nebraska, a proud program and fanbase, has lost six of nine games dating back to last October.

Riley, 64, said the toughest part this week while preparing for Big Ten opponent Rutgers will be repairing the team’s psyche and removing doubt.

"I have been around a while, so I've seen good times and I've seen hard times," he said. "I feel good about that, that we can do better. We can help these kids, we can play better than that, and that can result in winning."