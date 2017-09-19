Prosecutors in the Oscar Pistorius murder case will have their appeal against his six-year sentence heard on November 3.

Court will hear appeal to extend Pistorius sentence

The state is seeking to extend the Olympic and Paralympic sprinter's prison term after deeming the original sentence "shockingly low".

Pistorius was jailed for the revised charge of murder last year after shooting dead his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp in 2013, having served 12 months of a five-year sentence for an initial conviction of culpable homicide.

South Africa's Supreme Court of Appeal will now hear arguments to increase Pistorius' stay behind bars.

"The state, in the papers, we stipulate clearly that the sentence imposed is shockingly low," said National Prosecuting Authority spokesman Luvuyo Mfaku.

"The presiding officer has the discretion to deviate from the minimum prescribed sentence when compelling and substantial circumstances exist.

"But... with this matter, the presiding officer exercised that discretion in a very lenient manner."

Pistorius was facing a life term, but Judge Thokozile Masipa handed down a six-year term.

The 30-year-old has always maintained that he shot Ms Steenkamp in error, believing her to be an intruder at his home.