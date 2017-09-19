Oregon State quarterback Jake Luton is home after taking a scary hit during Saturday's loss to Washington State.

Oregon State QB Jake Luton has thoracic spine fracture

The 6-7 quarterback was diagnosed with a thoracic spine fracture, Oregon State confirmed Monday. The Oregonian cited the school's release that said Luton's recovery time will be "week-to-week."

A thoracic spine fracture is not as serious as a cervical or lumbar spine fracture because the vertabrae in the thoracic section are more stable thanks to the support provided by the ribcage and sternum.

Luton, a junior college transfer who arrived in Corvalis in January, was injured early in the fourth quarter of Saturday's 52-23 loss to Washington State. He was hit in the head by Cougars safety Jalen Thompson with 11:40 remaining in the game and was motionless on the turf for several minutes.

The Washington state native had several family members at the game in Pullman and they rushed down to the field level to check on Luton. He had his facemask removed before he was placed on a stretcher and rushed to a local hospital.

Luton gave fans a thumbs up as he was wheeled off the Martin Stadium field and later tweeted that he'd be fine.



Thank you to everyone for all the kind messages and support. I'll be back! #GoBeavs

— Jake Luton (@JakeLuton6) September 17, 2017



Oregon State coach Gary Andersen said he felt helpless to watch his quarterback taken off the field. The Beavers are off this week before a matchup with No. 7 Washington Sept. 30.