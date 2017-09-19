A U.S. District Court judge denied the NFL's request for an emergency stay of an injunction granted Ezekiel Elliott, meaning the running back can continue to play for the Cowboys while his legal challenge of a six-game suspension works its way through the courts.

Ezekiel Elliott suspension: NFL's emergency stay request denied

Judge Amos L. Mazzant issued his ruling Monday morning in Texas and called out the NFL for already moving the case to the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans.

“In its Emergency Motion in front of the Court, the NFL is complaining that the Court essentially issued a premature order by failing to wait for the arbitrator to issue his ruling and therefore, lacked subject matter jurisdiction," Mazzant said, via ProFootball Talk.

"Oddly, the NFL is now seeking expedited relief from the Fifth Circuit without first waiting for the Court to rule on the identical issue. The irony is not lost on the Court.”

The NFL filed the emergency stay Friday, saying Elliott's attorneys sued the league too early, since arbitrator Harold Henderson had not handed down his ruling on Elliott's appeal.

Unless the Fifth Circuit Court overturn's Mazzant's ruling on the NFL's appeal, relating to the suspension the league gave Elliott over domestic violence allegations, he will be allowed to play.