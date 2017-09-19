News

Fantasy Football Rankings Week 3: WRs

    Slow starts, injuries, bad matchups -- it doesn't matter. The fantasy football world just keeps on moving, and often wide receivers are left in the wake. The position is always volatile, and that's been the case again this year. Our Week 3 WR rankings are a reflection of that.

    Chances are these rankings will change quite a bit throughout the week, especially as we hear more about the Packers' injuries and other key players. Sleepers will emerge, and we'll be sure to have them slotted in where they belong. Risk and reward is always a question when it comes to WRs, and finding the booms and avoiding the busts is key, especially when dealing with "new" players.

    WEEK 3 RANKINGS:
    Quarterback | Running back | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

    Note: We'll be updating our WR rankings and adding analysis throughout the week, so check back often!



  • 1
    Julio Jones, Falcons


    Falcons at Lions



  • 2
    Antonio Brown, Steelers


    Steelers at Bears



  • 3
    Jordy Nelson, Packers


    Packers vs. Bengals



  • 4
    Odell Beckham Jr., Giants


    Giants at Eagles



  • 5
    Dez Bryant, Cowboys


    Cowboys at Cardinals



  • 6
    Kelvin Benjamin, Panthers


    Panthers vs. Saints



  • 7
    Terrelle Pryor, Jr., Redskins


    Redskins vs. Raiders



  • 8
    A.J. Green, Bengals


    Bengals at Packers.



  • 9
    DeAndre Hopkins, Texans


    Texans at Patriots



  • 10
    Mike Evans, Buccaneers


    Bucs at Vikings



  • 11
    Michael Thomas, Saints


    Saints at Panthers



  • 12
    Brandin Cooks, Patriots


    Patriots vs. Texans



  • 13
    Tyreek Hill, Chiefs


    Chiefs at Chargers.



  • 14
    Keenan Allen, Chargers


    Chargers vs. Chiefs



  • 15
    Alshon Jeffery, Eagles


    Eagles vs. Giants



  • 16
    Doug Baldwin, Seahawks


    Seahawks at Titans



  • 17
    Michael Crabtree, Raiders


    Raiders at Redskins



  • 18
    DeVante Parker, Dolphins


    Dolphins at Jets



  • 19
    Amari Cooper, Raiders


    Raiders at Redskins



  • 20
    Davante Adams, Packers


    Packers vs. Bengals



  • 21
    Martavis Bryant, Steelers


    Steelers at Bears



  • 22
    Jarvis Landry, Dolphins


    Dolphins at Jets



  • 23
    Golden Tate, Lions


    Lions vs. Falcons



  • 24
    Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals


    Cardinals vs. Cowboys



  • 25
    Jeremy Maclin, Ravens


    Ravens at Jaguars



  • 26
    Demaryius Thomas, Broncos


    Broncos at Bills



  • 27
    Stefon Diggs, Vikings


    Vikings vs. Bucs



  • 28
    DeSean Jackson, Buccaneers


    Bucs at Vikings



  • 29
    Sammy Watkins, Rams


    Rams at 49ers.



  • 30
    T.Y. Hilton, Colts


    Colts vs. Browns.



  • 31
    Pierre Garcon, 49ers


    49ers vs. Rams.



  • 32
    Tyrell Williams, Chargers


    Chargers vs. Chiefs



  • 33
    Chris Hogan, Patriots


    Patriots vs Texans.



  • 34
    Emmanuel Sanders, Broncos


    Broncos @ Bills.



  • 35
    Randall Cobb, Packers


    Packers vs. Bengals.



  • 36
    Allen Hurns, Jaguars


    Jaguars vs. Ravens



  • 37
    Best of the rest


    37 Jamison Crowder, Redskins vs. Raiders.
    38 Brandon Marshall, Giants @ Eagles.
    39 Adam Thielen, Vikings vs. Bucs.
    40 Devin Funchess, Panthers vs. Saints.
    41 Cooper Kupp, Rams @ 49ers.
    42 Rishard Matthews, Titans vs. Seahawks.
    43 J.J. Nelson, Cardinals vs. Cowboys.
    44 Marvin Jones Jr., Lions vs. Falcons.
    45 Kenny Golladay, Lions vs. Falcons.
    46 Rashard Higgins, Browns @ Colts.
    47 Jermaine Kearse, Jets vs. Dolphins.
    48 Donte Moncrief, Colts vs. Browns.
    49 Kenny Britt, Browns @ Colts.
    50 Eric Decker, Titans vs. Seahawks.
    51 Nelson Agholor, Eagles vs. Giants.
    52 Brandon Coleman, Saints @ Panthers.
    53 Ted Ginn Jr., Saints @ Panthers.
    54 Marqise Lee, Jaguars vs. Ravens (in London).
    55 Mohamed Sanu, Falcons @ Lions.
    56 Kenny Stills, Dolphins @ Jets.
    57 Jordan Matthews, Bills vs. Broncos.
    58 Kendall Wright, Bears vs. Steelers.
    59 Jaron Brown, Cardinals vs. Cowboys.
    60 Phillip Dorsett, Patriots vs. Texans.
    61 Paul Richardson, Seahawks @ Titans.
    62 Robby Anderson, Jets vs. Dolphins.
    63 Mike Wallace, Ravens vs. Jaguars (in London).
    64 Zay Jones, Bills vs. Broncos.
    65 Brandon LaFell, Bengals @ Packers.
    66 Sterling Shepard, Giants @ Eagles.
    67 Cole Beasley, Cowboys @ Cardinals.
    68 Taylor Gabriel, Falcons @ Lions.
    69 Deonte Thompson, Bears vs. Steelers.
    70 Corey Davis, Titans vs. Seahawks.
    71 Braxton Miller, Texans @ Patriots.
    72 Kamar Aiken, Colts vs. Browns.
    73 Josh Bellamy, Bears vs. Steelers.
    74 Marquise Goodwin, 49ers vs. Rams.
    75 Russell Shepard, Panthers vs. Saints.



