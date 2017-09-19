Fantasy Football Rankings Week 3: WRs
Slow starts, injuries, bad matchups -- it doesn't matter. The fantasy football world just keeps on moving, and often wide receivers are left in the wake. The position is always volatile, and that's been the case again this year. Our Week 3 WR rankings are a reflection of that.
Chances are these rankings will change quite a bit throughout the week, especially as we hear more about the Packers' injuries and other key players. Sleepers will emerge, and we'll be sure to have them slotted in where they belong. Risk and reward is always a question when it comes to WRs, and finding the booms and avoiding the busts is key, especially when dealing with "new" players.
Note: We'll be updating our WR rankings and adding analysis throughout the week, so check back often!
1
Julio Jones, Falcons
Falcons at Lions
2
Antonio Brown, Steelers
Steelers at Bears
3
Jordy Nelson, Packers
Packers vs. Bengals
4
Odell Beckham Jr., Giants
Giants at Eagles
5
Dez Bryant, Cowboys
Cowboys at Cardinals
6
Kelvin Benjamin, Panthers
Panthers vs. Saints
7
Terrelle Pryor, Jr., Redskins
Redskins vs. Raiders
8
A.J. Green, Bengals
Bengals at Packers.
9
DeAndre Hopkins, Texans
Texans at Patriots
10
Mike Evans, Buccaneers
Bucs at Vikings
11
Michael Thomas, Saints
Saints at Panthers
12
Brandin Cooks, Patriots
Patriots vs. Texans
13
Tyreek Hill, Chiefs
Chiefs at Chargers.
14
Keenan Allen, Chargers
Chargers vs. Chiefs
15
Alshon Jeffery, Eagles
Eagles vs. Giants
16
Doug Baldwin, Seahawks
Seahawks at Titans
17
Michael Crabtree, Raiders
Raiders at Redskins
18
DeVante Parker, Dolphins
Dolphins at Jets
19
Amari Cooper, Raiders
Raiders at Redskins
20
Davante Adams, Packers
Packers vs. Bengals
21
Martavis Bryant, Steelers
Steelers at Bears
22
Jarvis Landry, Dolphins
Dolphins at Jets
23
Golden Tate, Lions
Lions vs. Falcons
24
Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals
Cardinals vs. Cowboys
25
Jeremy Maclin, Ravens
Ravens at Jaguars
26
Demaryius Thomas, Broncos
Broncos at Bills
27
Stefon Diggs, Vikings
Vikings vs. Bucs
28
DeSean Jackson, Buccaneers
Bucs at Vikings
29
Sammy Watkins, Rams
Rams at 49ers.
30
T.Y. Hilton, Colts
Colts vs. Browns.
31
Pierre Garcon, 49ers
49ers vs. Rams.
32
Tyrell Williams, Chargers
Chargers vs. Chiefs
33
Chris Hogan, Patriots
Patriots vs Texans.
34
Emmanuel Sanders, Broncos
Broncos @ Bills.
35
Randall Cobb, Packers
Packers vs. Bengals.
36
Allen Hurns, Jaguars
Jaguars vs. Ravens
37
Best of the rest
37 Jamison Crowder, Redskins vs. Raiders.
38 Brandon Marshall, Giants @ Eagles.
39 Adam Thielen, Vikings vs. Bucs.
40 Devin Funchess, Panthers vs. Saints.
41 Cooper Kupp, Rams @ 49ers.
42 Rishard Matthews, Titans vs. Seahawks.
43 J.J. Nelson, Cardinals vs. Cowboys.
44 Marvin Jones Jr., Lions vs. Falcons.
45 Kenny Golladay, Lions vs. Falcons.
46 Rashard Higgins, Browns @ Colts.
47 Jermaine Kearse, Jets vs. Dolphins.
48 Donte Moncrief, Colts vs. Browns.
49 Kenny Britt, Browns @ Colts.
50 Eric Decker, Titans vs. Seahawks.
51 Nelson Agholor, Eagles vs. Giants.
52 Brandon Coleman, Saints @ Panthers.
53 Ted Ginn Jr., Saints @ Panthers.
54 Marqise Lee, Jaguars vs. Ravens (in London).
55 Mohamed Sanu, Falcons @ Lions.
56 Kenny Stills, Dolphins @ Jets.
57 Jordan Matthews, Bills vs. Broncos.
58 Kendall Wright, Bears vs. Steelers.
59 Jaron Brown, Cardinals vs. Cowboys.
60 Phillip Dorsett, Patriots vs. Texans.
61 Paul Richardson, Seahawks @ Titans.
62 Robby Anderson, Jets vs. Dolphins.
63 Mike Wallace, Ravens vs. Jaguars (in London).
64 Zay Jones, Bills vs. Broncos.
65 Brandon LaFell, Bengals @ Packers.
66 Sterling Shepard, Giants @ Eagles.
67 Cole Beasley, Cowboys @ Cardinals.
68 Taylor Gabriel, Falcons @ Lions.
69 Deonte Thompson, Bears vs. Steelers.
70 Corey Davis, Titans vs. Seahawks.
71 Braxton Miller, Texans @ Patriots.
72 Kamar Aiken, Colts vs. Browns.
73 Josh Bellamy, Bears vs. Steelers.
74 Marquise Goodwin, 49ers vs. Rams.
75 Russell Shepard, Panthers vs. Saints.