Folau escapes sanction for anti-gay remark
So ... is Kevin Durant using fake social media accounts to defend himself?

We've hit that point in the NBA offseason where things are getting really weird — like, "NBA superstar might have made fake social media accounts to battle trolls" level of weird.

It all started late Sunday night when Twitter user @harrisonmc15 shared screenshots showing 2017 NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant responding to people in the third person. It certainly looked odd at first glance, and some were quick to suggest Durant had been using a fake account to defend himself and forgotten to switch from his verified account, which has nearly 17 million followers.

kevin-durant-tweet-screenshot-1
kevin-durant-tweet-screenshot-2

It seems more likely Durant has a social media manager who didn't realize he or she had tweeted from a personal account, but rather in Durant's name. The Warriors star brushed off the incident and even admitted he had deleted the tweets.



However, the detectives over at NBA Reddit discovered what appears to be a private Instagram page run by Durant. SB Nation's Tim Cato laid out all of the evidence, and it's pretty convincing.








The photo in the "quiresultan" account is also from the film "Goodfellas," which Durant has said is one of his favorite mob movies. It's hard to say Durant definitely switches between accounts to argue online, but there is a lot here pointing back to him.

Just another ridiculous chapter in this year's massive NBA offseason book.

