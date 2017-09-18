Trevor Siemian wasn't exactly the Broncos' first choice to succeed Peyton Manning, but in his second shot at the job, he has become their only choice. After a second consecutive 2-0 start to a season, Denver should be just fine with that.

Trevor Siemian goes from bailing out Broncos to all-out balling

Siemian helped put his team's 42-17 Week 2 romp over the Cowboys out of reach early Sunday with an even stronger performance (22-of-32 passing, 231 yards, four TDs, 129.0 rating) than his hot three quarters in the Broncos' Monday night win over the Chargers in Week 1.

While Paxton Lynch is shelved with a shoulder injury and on the brink of being declared a first-round draft bust, Siemian has picked the right time to go boom. The Broncos' offense looks balanced and explosive for the first time since Manning's penultimate NFL season in 2014.

VIDEO: Broncos' Fowler falls down after likely concussion

Siemian wasn't bad last season as a seventh-rounder playing over Lynch, but he didn't have much of a support system; the line struggled, the running game was dormant and the wide receivers were inconsistent.

His year of starting experience has coincided well with the other elements catching up. Although he was drafted by John Elway as a flyer for Gary Kubiak's system behind Manning and Brock Osweiler, he has become an even better fit for former/current coordinator Mike McCoy's offense.

That offense was supposed to work out very well for Lynch, who is the better athlete and has the bigger arm, but Siemian's advantage in football IQ, accuracy and decision-making couldn't be ignored. Neither could the fact that he has proved to be a capable mobile passer with a gunslinger's mentality.

McCoy is much better at meshing his playbook with a particular QB's skill set than Kubiak is — remember the Manning misfit? Siemian required less remolding than Philip Rivers, McCoy's QB when coaching the rival Chargers. He was already focused on a quick release and spreading the ball around.

Look at Denver's offense against Dallas; it was versatile and employed multiple sets. The unit is healthier and deeper this year with short- to intermediate-range pass catchers at wideout, tight end and running back. The pace and personnel fit with how Siemian developed into a sleeper NFL prospect at Northwestern.

MORE: Broncos bottle up Cowboys RB Elliott

Siemian is looking everywhere, and that in turn has made go-to guys Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders their most productive together since the best of Manning. Running back C.J. Anderson looks like his old self after returning from knee surgery, and he's leading the familiar downhill rushing attack in which he had success early in his Denver career. His skills in the passing game are no longer underutilized.

When Anderson (28 touches, 154 yards, two TDs) is the factor from scrimmage he was against the Cowboys, everything else opens up for Siemian. When the Broncos spread the field and mix up their personnel groupings, they can be very effective in the red zone. Siemian is more comfortable dealing the ball to everyone, and the results show that.

Before Sunday's matchup with Dallas and Dak Prescott, Elway and the Broncos had to think a little more about what could have been had Prescott been the pick instead of Lynch. But credit Elway and coach Vance Joseph with letting Siemian hold his ground rather than turning the page because of Lynch's draft pedigree. Their decision not to make any more QB moves was a huge move, too.

Siemian won't be Manning, but he can execute McCoy's offense as well as Rivers did. Siemian began his time as a starter with the advantage of not having to do too much to win games because he was backed by the Broncos' defense. Now he can do plenty more than needed to complement that group.