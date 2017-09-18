Jordan Spieth said he is happy with his performance at the BMW Championship after retaining top spot in the FedEx Cup play-offs ahead of the season-ending Tour Championship.

Mission accomplished for Spieth as he holds on to top spot in FedEx Cup

Australian Marc Leishman dominated the third and penultimate event in Lake Forest, Illinois as he claimed a wire-to-wire five-stroke victory at 23 under on Sunday.

Former world number one and three-time major winner Spieth finished 10 shots adrift following his six-under-par 65, but he remains in pole position to add a second FedEx Cup to his collection, having triumphed in 2015.

"Obviously the best position to be in for the best scenarios in order to win the FedEx Cup," Spieth said, looking forward to the defining Tour Championship in Atlanta, Georgia.

"That was kind of my goal today, to maintain the number one position, and we'll go into East Lake really trying to win the golf tournament and trying not to focus on anything else."

Spieth – who won the 2015 Tour Championship to seal FedEx Cup glory – is also eyeing the Player of the Year.

The 24-year-old has three titles to his name this year, including The Open, however he believes countryman Justin Thomas – second in the FedEx Cup race – is in the box seat, having won five trophies, highlighted by his maiden major at the US PGA Championship.

"It would make it a tough call for other people if I were to win and win the FedEx Cup. You know, you start looking at the depth of the years, and how they compare," Spieth said.

"Justin, where he's at right now, it's harder for anybody to beat him in my mind. But I could make it difficult.

"The guy shot 59 this year, and shot 63 at the U.S. Open. He's had some awards mid-year that I haven't had this year, but we'll see."