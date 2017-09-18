Wrestling world reacts to death of Bobby 'The Brain' Heenan

Bobby "The Brain" Heenan, one of the greatest wrestling managers and commentators of all time, died Sunday. He was 73.
Over the course of a career that spanned four decades, Heenan touched the lives and careers of many wrestlers and industry figures.
Bobby Heenan... The Greatest Manager, One Of The Greatest Announcers, And One Of The Best In-Ring Performers In The History Of The Business
— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) September 17, 2017
Bobby Heenan died today and it has left me very sad. He was the best of the best in the biz and a friend. RIP Bobby. Praying for you Cindy pic.twitter.com/T8wuFAYuST
— Ted DiBiase (@MDMTedDiBiase) September 17, 2017
Bobby Heenan was pure magic. Out of all his talents, his ability to make anyone laugh will live on forever. RIP. pic.twitter.com/4N7eFz50qI
— Mustafa Ali (@MustafaAliWWE) September 17, 2017
Today we lost one of our legends.
Im just happy the last words I said to him were, "I love you Bobby."
RIP Bobby Heenan pic.twitter.com/ofqi6IJguD
— Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) September 17, 2017
...one of a kind. pic.twitter.com/2uM1qpWHaF
— Triple H (@TripleH) September 17, 2017
RIP #BobbyHeenan . It was a privilege
— Ember Moon (@WWEEmberMoon) September 17, 2017
RIP to Bobby Heenan. The greatest wrestling manager of all time and an innovator of comedy in wrestling.
— Joey Ryan (@JoeyRyanOnline) September 17, 2017
I just heard @JRsBBQ tweet the one & only @BobbyHeenan_ passed. Bobby named The Diamond Cutter Thank Brother I'm eternally Grateful❤️ DDP
— Diamond Dallas Page (@RealDDP) September 17, 2017
Rest in Peace Bobby Heenan. Such an important thread in the fabric that is the professional wrestling of my youth!
— Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) September 17, 2017
Bobby Heenan was great at all that he did
Manager
Wrestler
Announcer
Host
The Brain
Weasel
Celebrate his life on @WWENetwork
1 of a kind pic.twitter.com/RdcVzUCmK4
— Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) September 17, 2017
Bobby Heenan : "I thought I was going to heaven til I saw your ugly mug Monsoon"
Gorilla : "Will you stop?!l
Bobby : "Good to see ya pal"
— Peter Rosenberg (@Rosenbergradio) September 17, 2017
Bobby Heenan just passed away a few hours ago. He was the best ever at what he did.
— Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) September 17, 2017
Saddened to hear of the passing of Bobby Heenan. "The Brian" did it all in the biz, in the most entertaining ways possible. #RIPBobbyHeenan
— REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) September 17, 2017
Sad to hear we lost an awesome 1 today unfortunately, the great Bobby Heenan. A LEGIT icon from our World of Pro Wrestling. #TheBrain #RIP
— TAZ (@OfficialTAZ) September 17, 2017
I met Bobby Heenan only once, well after his career. Said it was an honor. Looked at me, smiled, gave me the finger.
Bless you, Brain. #RIP pic.twitter.com/MzcL0T0xAS
— Arda Ocal (@ArdaOcalTV) September 17, 2017