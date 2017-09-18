Rickie Fowler turned in another great performance at this week's BMW Championship at Conway Farms Golf Club, but his second win of the season still eluded him.

BMW Championship: Rickie Fowler hails Marc Leishman as 'world class player'

Fowler finished in a tie for second at 18 under with Englishman Justin Rose, five shots behind eventual winner Marc Leishman. While Fowler was disappointed to come up short, and with his putting, he was generally pleased with his performance this week.

"It would have been nice not to have some three-putts. That was a bit of a downer. Outside of that I think we hit a lot of good putts, made some good putts," Fowler said after his final round. "I chipped a lot better this week than the last couple, the ones where I didn't finish in the Top-10.

"I feel like the rest of the game is right there. The short game is not there. It's a struggle sometimes to hang around the top. So, no, it's been a fun year. I'm looking forward to next week. I think it will all come together at the right time."

The runner-up finish was Fowler's eighth top 5 of the season. While he has been consistent all year, he failed to earn a coveted top-5 spot in the FedEx Cup standings heading into next week's Tour Championship.

Fowler will head to East Lake in sixth, and while he won't control his own destiny, he will have a great shot at claiming the FedEx cup title.

Fowler also gave Leishman, who he played alongside Sunday, rave reviews after watching the Australian claim his third PGA Tour title.

"Marc's a world class player now," Fowler said. "He's got the power, he hits it plenty far. He made plenty of big putts today especially coming down the stretch, made some good swings. He's definitely not someone that you look past. I think maybe that's been the case in the past, but I know us as players, it's never really been that way."

Leishman jumped to fourth in the standings after his win.

