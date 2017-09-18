Enes Kanter isn't messing around heading into the 2017-18 season.

Thunder's Enes Kanter on body transformation: 'I needed like a bra or something'

The Thunder center looks like a new man after dedicating all of his offseason energy to transforming his body. But this isn't just your standard "I'm in the best shape of my life" story typically heard over the summer. While chatting with media members at his basketball camp Sunday, Kanter said he actually felt "fat" when he looked at himself a few months ago.

"I looked in the mirror. I'm like, 'Man, I see a fat man. Look at that man, I feel fat,'" Kanter said. "Not just feel fat, just look fat, too. I needed like a bra or something. I kept eating all this Turkish food. I was like, I need to stop doing it. I need to just — the season is coming. It's a really important season for us. I need to be in shape."



"I needed a bra."







Enes Kanter taking questions from kids at his basketball camp in OKC. Shredded. New haircut.





Kanter has found success in OKC, averaging 14.2 points and 8.0 rebounds over 180 career games with the Thunder. He packs a scoring punch in the post and is a monster on the offensive glass, most recently finishing in the top 15 in the league in offensive rebounds per game despite not starting a single contest this past season.

However, Kanter has often been a defensive liability for the Thunder, especially against the Rockets in the first round of the 2016 Western Conference playoffs. Kanter saw a major drop in playing time (21.3 minutes per game in the regular season vs. 9.0 minutes per game against the Rockets) and struggled to guard Houston's shooters and drivers on the perimeter.



Never forget when James Harden took Enes Kanter's ankles





It looks like Kanter is trying to avoid a repeat performance by shedding weight and adding muscle. Whatever he's doing so far is working.

While he will never be the quickest player in the NBA, Kanter is doing his part to make sure he can stay on the floor in key moments. Just watch that Turkish food, man.