Steelers rookie T.J. Watt sidelined with groin injury

T.J. Watt's momentous launch to the NFL has come to a halt.

The Steelers announced the rookie linebacker left Sunday's win over the Vikings a groin injury and did not return.

Watt suffered the injury in the first half and was seen standing on the sideline before retreating to the locker room for further evaluation. A long-term loss would be a blow to Pittsburgh's stout defense.

Watt, 22, compiled a swatted pass and a pair of tackles before exiting with the injury. He boasted a historic performance in Week 1 when he became just the third player in NFL history with two sacks and an interception in his debut.