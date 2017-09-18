Tennis: Heroics of Goffin and Darcis see Belgium book France Davis Cup final

Belgium will face France in the Davis Cup final after David Goffin and Steve Darcis secured memorable victories over Australia's Nick Kyrgios and Jordan Thompson on Sunday.

Heroics of Goffin and Darcis see Belgium book France Davis Cup final

Australia had led the semi-final 2-1 following a win in Saturday's doubles rubber, but Goffin came from a set down to defeat Kyrgios 6-7 (4-7) 6-4 6-4 6-4 in Brussels to level the tie.

Kyrgios had appeared in ominous good form early in the match, claiming the first set in a tie-breaker with an emphatic ace down the T.

READ MORE: Formula One: Hamilton profits from Vettel crash to win Singapore Grand Prix

READ MORE: Formula One: Hamilton rejoices in Singapore good fortune

READ MORE: Boxing: Golovkin showdown with Alvarez ends in a controversial draw

But Goffin, cheered on by a raucous home crowd, steadily grew into the contest, dropping just one point on serve in the second set before levelling it up at 1-1 with an ace of his own.

And there was no stopping the world number 12 after that, as an inspired Goffin chased down every ball and repeatedly hit the lines with unerring accuracy.

A costly double fault saw Kyrgios fall 5-4 behind in the fourth set, the enraged Australian destroying his racquet before Goffin held to love to send the semi-final to a decisive fifth rubber.

Gritty veteran Darcis then finished the job, the 33-year-old winning a marathon rally - the best of the day - in the second set before securing a double break in the third to see off the valiant Thompson 6-4 7-5 6-2.

Earlier, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga recovered from a slow start to beat Dusan Lajovic 2-6 6-2 7-6 (7-5) 6-2 and seal a 3-1 victory for France over Serbia in Lille.

Tsonga, the world number 18, was broken twice to lose the opening set but did not give up his serve after that, as France progressed to their second final in the space of four years, having lost the 2014 decider to Switzerland on home soil.

Belgium, appearing in their third final, will be hoping to make up for the disappointment of falling to an Andy Murray-inspired Great Britain in 2015.