Tony Romo is calling plays before they happen again

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Tony Romo may have psychic abilities.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback amazed fans last week during his CBS debut by predicting plays before they happened.

He was back at it on Sunday.

Listen to Romo predict this Drew Brees touchdown pass to Brandon Coleman before it happened:



MORE: Tony Romo predicts several plays in his broadcast debut

So far, Romo's transition from quarterback to broadcaster has been flawless.

People love the psychic act:









