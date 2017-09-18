Tony Romo may have psychic abilities.

Tony Romo is calling plays before they happen again

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback amazed fans last week during his CBS debut by predicting plays before they happened.

He was back at it on Sunday.

Listen to Romo predict this Drew Brees touchdown pass to Brandon Coleman before it happened:



Of course Tony Romo predicted this Brees-Coleman TD. pic.twitter.com/URrJbodXbE

— NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) September 17, 2017



So far, Romo's transition from quarterback to broadcaster has been flawless.

People love the psychic act:



Tony Romo: "Watch out for the fade to 16."

Seconds later: Saints throw a fade to No. 16, Brandon Coleman, for a touchdown.

— Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) September 17, 2017





Tony Romo needs to be the highest paid Defensive Coordinator in the league, not calling games in a booth.

— Phil Edwards (@Philman12) September 17, 2017





I was skeptical of Tony Romo in the booth, now I want him to do every game.

— Robert Flores (@RoFlo) September 17, 2017





Tony Romo: "Heads up for the fade inside to 16."



Drew Brees immediately throws an inside fade route for a TD to Brandon Coleman. No. 16.

— Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) September 17, 2017





45 seconds in, knee-jerk reaction:



Tony Romo after one game is approximately 421 billion times better than Phil Simms.

— Matt Chatham (@chatham58) September 17, 2017





i also don't recall a color man getting as much latitude to describe the pre-snap action as romo's getting. it's good stuff.

— El Flaco (@bomani_jones) September 17, 2017





Not sure I've ever heard a better NFL analyst than Tony Romo. Completely dialed in. Picks apart everything before the snap.

— Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) September 17, 2017

