Reds reliever Drew Storen to miss 2018 season after Tommy John surgery

Reds reliever Drew Storen will undergo Tommy John surgery and miss the entire 2018 season, according to MLB.com.

The right-hander hurt his arm in the Sept. 1 game against the Pirates and has been on the DL since Wednesday.

"The positive thing is, I'm only 30," Storen told MLB.com. "It'll be 12 months, then I'll need time to get in shape. It's going to be [2019] anyway, so why cut [the recovery time] short?"

Storen, who had a couple of stints as closer with the Nationals before being traded to the Blue Jays in 2016, joined the Reds on a one-year, $3 million contract this season. He was 4-2 with a 4.45 ERA in 58 appearances this year.

Storen has averaged 59 games per season in his eight-year career, with a 3.45 ERA and 99 saves.