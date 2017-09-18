Golf: Nordqvist beats Altomare in Evian Championship play-off

Anna Nordqvist defeated Brittany Altomare in a play-off at the shortened Evian Championship on Sunday to win her second major title.

Nordqvist, the 2009 Women's PGA Championship winner, shot a five-under 66 to charge from tied 11th to a share of the lead at the conclusion of the third round in Evian-les-Bains, where the LPGA Tour event was reduced by 18 holes due to bad weather earlier this week.

Altomare matched that effort to join the Swede at nine under, but a double bogey from the American on the first play-off hole, the par-four 18th, left Nordqvist able to bogey it for victory.

She did it the hard way in the foothills of the French Alps, carding three bogeys, including at the last to leave her facing the play-off, but also made eagle at seven and 15 to go with four birdies.

It was a day to forget for the overnight front-runners, as Moriya Jutanugarn of Thailand, leading after Saturday's play, bogeyed the 18th to post a one-over 72 and finish tied third.

Ayako Uehara had been second behind Jutanugarn, but a final-day 75 forced her to settle for a share of 10th.

Lydia Ko, the 2015 winner, also made five at the final hole to miss out on the play-off and finish tied third alongside Jutanugarn and Katherine Kirk.