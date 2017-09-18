Tom Brady is the latest NFL player to make a plea for Colin Kaepernick.

Patriots' Tom Brady hopes 'qualified' Colin Kaepernick 'gets a shot'

While speaking to "CBS This Morning" on Sunday, the Patriots quarterback said he hopes to face the former 49ers signal-caller on the field again in the future.

"I sure hope so," Brady said. "I've always watched him and admired him, the way that he's played he was a great young quarterback. He came to our stadium and beat us and took his team to the Super Bowl.

"He accomplished a lot in the pros as a player. And he's certainly qualified and I hope he gets a shot."

Kaepernick, who opted out of his 49ers contract in March, remains a free agent following the backlash last year for kneeling during the national anthem before 49ers games in protest against police brutality and racial injustice, though he said he would not continue the protest this season with a new team.

The NFL Players Association named Kaepernick its "Community MVP" for Week 1 of the NFL season in recognition of his ongoing charitable contributions.