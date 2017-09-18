We're a long way from the final selection show for the College Football Playoff on Dec. 3. We're a long from the first set of playoff rankings on Oct. 31. But if you think we're going to stop talking about who's in heading into Week 4 …

College Football Playoff picture: Who's in, out and knocking on door in Week 4

Sporting News will break down the College Football Playoff picture each week, with the four teams we think are in and the field behind them. Bowl projections are coming back in Week 3, too.

Is it too early? Believe it when we tell you Dec. 3 will be here before you know it.

1. Alabama

The Crimson Tide begin their run at a fourth straight SEC championship against Vanderbilt, and Jalen Hurts continues to grow under new offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. That led to 351 yards of total offense against Colorado State in Week 3. The defense allowed 391 total yards in the victory. Is that too much?

2. Clemson

The Tigers reminded Louisville, and everybody else, why they are the defending national champions. Kelly Bryant turned in a show-stopping performance, and the supporting cast continues to develop behind an outstanding offense line. The back seven also limited the chunk plays from Lamar Jackson until garbage time.

3. Oklahoma

The Sooners shook off a slow start against Tulane and Baker Mayfield got it rolling quickly. He has 1,048 yards and 10 touchdown passes through three games, and the connection with first-year coach Lincoln Riley is undeniable — and scary. The Sooners' Big 12 play at Baylor before the bye week.

4. Penn State

The Nittany Lions pitched a second straight shutout, and we're giving them the slight edge over USC. Team are stacking the box against Saquon Barkley, but he still has 307 rushing yards and 241 receiving yards with five total touchdowns through three games. There's not a better all-around running back — and perhaps player — in the FBS.

Rest of field

ACC

Unbeatens: Clemson, Wake Forest, Duke, Virginia Tech, Miami (Fla.)

Contenders: Clemson is the clear favorite right now. Florida State and Miami are coming off two-week layoffs in Week 4. Virginia Tech seems like the team to beat in the ACC Coastal Division, and they'll get a chance to prove their playoff worth the next two weeks at home against Old Dominion and Clemson.

Big Ten

Unbeatens: Michigan, Penn State, Michigan State, Maryland, Iowa, Wisconsin, Minnesota

Contenders: Half the conference is unbeaten, and Michigan, Ohio State and Wisconsin should remain in the top 10. Michigan's red-zone offense is a concern heading into a tricky road game at Purdue. Penn State faces Iowa on the road in primetime. Wisconsin remains the favorite in the Big Ten West. Who will challenge the Badgers? The Buckeyes are also near the front of the one-loss line.

Big 12

Unbeatens: Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech

Contenders: We'll find out this weekend whether it's a three-horse race when TCU meets Oklahoma State. If Mason Rudolph leads the Cowboys to victory, then the hype around Bedlam I, and perhaps Bedlam II, will be the key to the Big 12's playoff aspirations.

Pac-12

Unbeatens: Washington State, Cal, Oregon, Washington, USC, Colorado, Utah

Contenders: USC and Washington might be the favorites, but there's a lot to sort out when more than half the teams in the conference are unbeaten. USC gets Cal and Washington State on the road the next two weeks. Washington travels to Colorado next week. That leaves Oregon and Utah lurking as the other two teams that can derail the potential power matchup between USC and Washington in the Pac-12 championship game.

SEC

Unbeatens: Kentucky, Georgia, Vanderbilt, Alabama, Mississippi State

Contenders: The SEC East is Georgia's to lose, and it's not a stretch to say Kentucky or Vanderbilt could contend for the division. We'll find out where the Commodores stand against Alabama. Mississippi State was a preseason darling, and they lived up to that in the 37-7 blowout against LSU. Auburn, Florida Tennessee — and of course, LSU — can't lose again. How many of those teams can get out of September without another loss? We're not sure.